NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will arrive in Washington today, October 21, on an unannounced visit amid Donald Trump's diplomatic attempts to end the war in Ukraine, despite the fact that the summit between Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary was canceled.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will arrive in Washington today on an unannounced visit as Europe scrambles to respond to another Trump diplomatic attempt. - Slattery writes.

Last week, Trump stated that he was planning a new summit with Putin in Budapest to "find a way to end the war." However, the Kremlin insists that any truce is possible only after Ukraine agrees to additional territorial concessions. This position became a stumbling block for the Americans.

Trump stated that neither George Washington nor Abraham Lincoln ended 8 wars, but he did, and the end of the 9th is already approaching.

It later became known that the summit of the US and Russian presidents in Hungary was postponed, as Moscow refused to consider the terms of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest.

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump no longer plans to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

European countries, together with Ukraine, are developing a 12-point plan to end the war, which includes a cessation of hostilities, an exchange of prisoners, and the return of deported children. The implementation of the plan will be controlled by a peace council chaired by Donald Trump, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and a path to the EU.