NATO Secretary General held a phone conversation with Trump regarding the situation in Greenland and the Arctic

NATO Secretary General held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump to discuss the situation in Greenland and the Arctic, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Without revealing much detail of the discussion, Mark Rutte said: "We will continue to work on this."

"I look forward to meeting him in Davos later this week," he added.

World leaders will gather in the Swiss city for the World Economic Forum.

Recall

Ambassadors from 27 European Union countries will gather on Sunday for an emergency meeting after US President Donald Trump promised tariff increases against European countries.

US customs threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk worsening the situation: a number of EU countries supported Denmark and Greenland