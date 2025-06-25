NATO Declaration Adopted at Hague Summit: Increased Defense Spending, Support for Ukraine

At the summit in The Hague, NATO member countries agreed to significantly increase defense spending. The final declaration confirms "unwavering commitment to collective defense" and the protection of freedom and democracy. UNN reports with reference to the website of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Uniting in the face of deep security threats and challenges, including the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the ongoing threat of terrorism, Alliance members commit to investing 5% of GDP annually in core defense needs, the declaration reads.

We remain united and unwavering in our determination to protect one billion of our citizens, defend the Alliance and defend our freedom and democracy. - the text emphasizes.

It indicates support for defense and security-related expenditures until 2035 - to "ensure our individual and collective obligations, in accordance with Article 3 of the Washington Treaty".

The declaration also states that the investments will provide everything necessary for defence - forces, means, resources, etc.

That is, financing of various assets in accordance with the three main tasks of the Alliance. These are:

deterrence and defense;

crisis prevention, crisis management;

security based on cooperation.

Thorny investment goals, which allies also agree on

The 5% commitment will consist of two main categories of defense investment. - informs the portal of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

allies will allocate at least 3.5% of GDP annually based on an agreed definition of NATO defense spending by 2035;

allies agree to submit annual plans demonstrating a credible, gradual path to achieving this goal.

allies will allocate up to 1.5% of GDP annually, inter alia, to protect our critical infrastructure, protect our networks, ensure our civil preparedness and resilience, unlock innovation and strengthen our defense industrial base.

The trajectory and balance of spending under this plan will be reviewed in 2029, taking into account the strategic environment and updated Capability Targets.

They promise to support Ukraine

Allies reaffirm their unwavering sovereign commitment to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, and to that end will include direct contributions to Ukraine's defense and its defense industry when calculating allies' defense spending. - the text reads.

Also an important point:

It reaffirms the shared commitment to "rapidly expand transatlantic cooperation in the defense industrial sector and leverage the latest technologies..." - to advance collective security.

We will work to remove barriers to trade in defense products between allies and leverage our partnerships to promote cooperation in the defense industrial sector. - the text reads.

