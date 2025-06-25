$41.790.08
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
NATO Declaration Adopted at Hague Summit: Increased Defense Spending, Support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

At the summit in The Hague, NATO member states agreed to significantly increase defence spending, committing to invest 5% of GDP annually in core defence needs until 2035. The Declaration reaffirms the commitment to support Ukraine.

NATO Declaration Adopted at Hague Summit: Increased Defense Spending, Support for Ukraine

At the summit in The Hague, NATO member countries agreed to significantly increase defense spending. The final declaration confirms "unwavering commitment to collective defense" and the protection of freedom and democracy. UNN reports with reference to the website of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Details

Uniting in the face of deep security threats and challenges, including the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the ongoing threat of terrorism, Alliance members commit to investing 5% of GDP annually in core defense needs, the declaration reads.

We remain united and unwavering in our determination to protect one billion of our citizens, defend the Alliance and defend our freedom and democracy.

- the text emphasizes. 

It indicates support for defense and security-related expenditures until 2035 - to "ensure our individual and collective obligations, in accordance with Article 3 of the Washington Treaty".

The declaration also states that the investments will provide everything necessary for defence - forces, means, resources, etc.

That is, financing of various assets in accordance with the three main tasks of the Alliance. These are:

  • deterrence and defense;
    • crisis prevention, crisis management;
      • security based on cooperation.

        Thorny investment goals, which allies also agree on

        The 5% commitment will consist of two main categories of defense investment.

        - informs the portal of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. 
        • allies will allocate at least 3.5% of GDP annually based on an agreed definition of NATO defense spending by 2035;
          • allies agree to submit annual plans demonstrating a credible, gradual path to achieving this goal.
            • allies will allocate up to 1.5% of GDP annually, inter alia, to protect our critical infrastructure, protect our networks, ensure our civil preparedness and resilience, unlock innovation and strengthen our defense industrial base.

              The trajectory and balance of spending under this plan will be reviewed in 2029, taking into account the strategic environment and updated Capability Targets.

              They promise to support Ukraine

              Allies reaffirm their unwavering sovereign commitment to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, and to that end will include direct contributions to Ukraine's defense and its defense industry when calculating allies' defense spending.

              - the text reads. 

              Also an important point:

              It reaffirms the shared commitment to "rapidly expand transatlantic cooperation in the defense industrial sector and leverage the latest technologies..." - to advance collective security.

              We will work to remove barriers to trade in defense products between allies and leverage our partnerships to promote cooperation in the defense industrial sector.

              - the text reads. 

              Recall

              UNN reported that in the relationship between NATO and Ukraine, there is hope for a "new level of investment in the arms industry", which will be provided by Western partners. 

              During the NATO summit, Mark Rutte commented on Donald Trump's statements regarding the conflict between Israel and Iran.

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Ihor Telezhnikov

