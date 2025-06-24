$41.870.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Thank you for every decision that helps save lives in Ukraine": Zelenskyy addressed the Dutch parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Dutch parliament for assistance that saves lives in Ukraine, including air defense systems and investments in defense. He also coordinated steps with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding the NATO summit and strengthening air defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the Senate and House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament. He thanked them for every decision that helped save lives in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

I thank you for every decision that helps save lives in Ukraine. The air defense systems you helped us with, investments in our defense, and your support at the European Union level, security packages, helped us hold the front line. All these contributions are a contribution to peace

- Zelenskyy stated.

Addition

Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in The Hague. They coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit, discussed strengthening air defense and supporting Ukraine's defense production.

The decisions of last year's Washington summit were very important, and it is important that this course does not change

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday aboard Air Force One that he would "likely" meet with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, where the US president is expected later that day.

I'll say, "How are you?" He's in a difficult situation; he never should have been there

- Trump said.  

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

