Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 13148 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 32535 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 58126 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 95640 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 105113 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 84619 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 62793 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 67743 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60868 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 324498 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Gone forever: Trump stops funding search for Ukrainian children abducted by Russia - Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

Since July 1, Yale University's humanitarian research laboratory, which documented Russian war crimes, including the abduction of Ukrainian children, has ceased operations. This happened due to the cessation of funding from the Trump administration, which could lead to the disappearance of most data on abducted children and the abducted children themselves.

Gone forever: Trump stops funding search for Ukrainian children abducted by Russia - Telegraph

From July 1, the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL), which played a key role in documenting Russian war crimes, including the large-scale abduction of Ukrainian children, will cease operations in the United States. This was reported by The Telegraph, citing HRL head Nathaniel Raymond, according to UNN.

Details

The Yale University lab, which played an indispensable role in tracking abducted children, will close due to the cessation of funding from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

According to Nathaniel Raymond, the lab is virtually the only independent source that systematically records facts of forced deportation and Russification of Ukrainian children.

HRL analysts identified 314 abducted Ukrainian children who were already registered in Russian databases under different names as Russian citizens. In total, according to Yale University, Russia forcibly removed approximately 35,000 children from Ukraine. They were either sent to "re-education camps" or adopted into Russian families, erasing any traces of their origin.

For comparison, official Ukrainian data confirm 19,546 cases of child deportation. Of these, only 1,366 have been returned. However, experts believe that the true number of abducted children could range from 260,000 to 700,000.

Raymond is outraged by the lack of reaction from Ukraine's partners.

Apart from us and a few Ukrainian structures, no one is systematically monitoring these crimes. If we stop working, most children will disappear forever

- he emphasized.

The occupiers boast about "interest from Russians in Luhansk orphans" - CNS30.05.25, 02:41 • 2770 views

Addition

HRL was established in 2022 with the support of the US government. In two years, the team of analysts collected evidence that became the basis for six International Criminal Court warrants against Russian officials. Among them, in particular, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights.

However, in February, the newly created US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, unexpectedly cut funding for HRL and blocked researchers' access to their own database. After public outcry, the lab was granted short-term permission to transfer its findings to Europol and the Ukrainian government. This permission expires in early July.

Russia is massively committing crimes against Ukrainian children: statement of the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs04.06.25, 20:01 • 3528 views

The US Congress has already stated that they were not given explanations regarding the decision to cease funding. 30 lawmakers sent an official letter to the US Secretary of State demanding the resumption of support for the Conflict Observatory. According to CNN, it was previously planned to allocate $8 million to HRL for 2025, but the further fate of these funds remains unknown.

Human rights experts call the situation scandalous.

There is no other structure that could replace the work of this laboratory

- said Bill Van Esveld of Human Rights Watch.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations, including Razom for Ukraine, claim that the cessation of funding was not accidental - it is about a targeted curtailment of efforts to record Russian war crimes. As The Washington Post writes, the Trump administration has already withdrawn from an international group investigating crimes by the Russian leadership, reduced the powers of the US Department of Justice's special group on war crimes, and liquidated the program for seizing assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Kremlin plans to "re-educate" 56,000 Ukrainian children in "Artek" - CNS21.06.25, 01:10 • 10884 views

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump liquidated an interdepartmental group that was collecting data on Russian war crimes against Ukraine. Several initiatives aimed at holding Moscow accountable for war crimes in Ukraine were canceled, including the establishment of a bipartisan office of the National Intelligence Coordinator (ODNI).

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Politics News of the World
The Daily Telegraph
United States Department of Justice
Yale University
United States Department of State
The Washington Post
United States Congress
Donald Trump
European Union
Elon Musk
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
