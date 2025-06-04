Russia is massively committing crimes against Ukrainian children: statement of the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran
04:52 PM • 578 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 2014 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 10497 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18294 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 20145 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 22734 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 19720 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 20804 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30569 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35741 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.2m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 40175 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

June 4, 09:45 AM • 29776 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

June 4, 10:53 AM • 30652 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 15493 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 22423 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 10254 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 22459 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 92169 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 133470 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 224360 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 15516 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70908 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 224360 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 143119 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 144390 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

Russia is massively committing crimes against Ukrainian children: statement of the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the world to increase pressure on Russia due to the deportation, Russification and assimilation of Ukrainian children. The return of children is a priority for Ukraine.

Russia is massively committing crimes against Ukrainian children: statement of the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The return of children illegally deported or forcibly displaced by Russia is an unconditional priority of Ukraine's diplomatic, legal and humanitarian efforts, as well as its international partners. This is stated in a statement by the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The statement of the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was published following a joint meeting with Bring Kids Back UA.

The document emphasizes the numerous violations by Russia of international law and crimes that the occupiers are massively committing against Ukrainian children in the occupied territories.

The Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to return Ukrainian children.

Violations of international humanitarian law - in particular, the IV Geneva Convention - include deportation, forced displacement, violent Russification and adoption of Ukrainian children by Russian citizens. We call on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to ensure the immediate return of Ukrainian children

- the statement reads.

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs 30.05.25, 11:52 • 193745 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also called on Ukraine's international partners to continue publicizing this issue at key international platforms (UN, Council of Europe, OSCE and others).

The document also emphasizes that gender sensitivity and consideration of the special needs of children of different ages and experiences should be integrated into all policies and measures for rehabilitation and reintegration.

"Even one careless word could turn into a threat": 17-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation26.05.25, 17:28 • 19508 views

In addition, the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded of the importance of conducting information and public advocacy, supporting campaigns to counter Russian disinformation in the world, in particular, to counter attempts to justify the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Almost 20,000 Ukrainian children have been deported or displaced to Russia – Zarivna25.05.25, 14:37 • 3634 views

Let us remind you

During a meeting in Turkey, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to representatives of the Kremlin the names of hundreds of abducted Ukrainian children, whom Russia must return to Ukraine. However, the head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, said that there were not thousands of children in that list, but only dozens.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) concluded that Medinsky's statement underestimates the true scale of Russia's shameful actions against Ukrainian children.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Institute for the Study of War
Council of Europe
United Nations
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9