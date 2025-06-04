Russia is massively committing crimes against Ukrainian children: statement of the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The return of children illegally deported or forcibly displaced by Russia is an unconditional priority of Ukraine's diplomatic, legal and humanitarian efforts, as well as its international partners. This is stated in a statement by the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

The statement of the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was published following a joint meeting with Bring Kids Back UA.

The document emphasizes the numerous violations by Russia of international law and crimes that the occupiers are massively committing against Ukrainian children in the occupied territories.

The Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to return Ukrainian children.

Violations of international humanitarian law - in particular, the IV Geneva Convention - include deportation, forced displacement, violent Russification and adoption of Ukrainian children by Russian citizens. We call on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to ensure the immediate return of Ukrainian children - the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also called on Ukraine's international partners to continue publicizing this issue at key international platforms (UN, Council of Europe, OSCE and others).

The document also emphasizes that gender sensitivity and consideration of the special needs of children of different ages and experiences should be integrated into all policies and measures for rehabilitation and reintegration.

In addition, the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded of the importance of conducting information and public advocacy, supporting campaigns to counter Russian disinformation in the world, in particular, to counter attempts to justify the abduction of Ukrainian children.

During a meeting in Turkey, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to representatives of the Kremlin the names of hundreds of abducted Ukrainian children, whom Russia must return to Ukraine. However, the head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, said that there were not thousands of children in that list, but only dozens.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) concluded that Medinsky's statement underestimates the true scale of Russia's shameful actions against Ukrainian children.