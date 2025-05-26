"Even one careless word could turn into a threat": 17-year-old Ukrainian rescued from occupation

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, another Ukrainian teenager was rescued from the occupied territories. This was reported by Daria Zarivna, Advisor on Communications to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA, reports UNN.

Details

The 17-year-old boy spent most of his teenage years in occupation with his mother, who has a disability. Due to his older brother's service in the Armed Forces, the family was forced to live in constant fear.

Even one careless word could turn into a threat to their lives - the statement reads.

When the boy turned 17, another danger arose - the risk of being forcibly drafted into the Russian army and participating in the war against his own country. Then the family turned to the partners of Bring Kids Back UA - the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, who organized a rescue mission and helped the boy successfully make his way home.