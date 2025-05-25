Almost 20,000 Ukrainian children have been deported or displaced to Russia – Zarivna

In Ukraine, 19,546 cases of deportation or forced displacement of Ukrainian children to Russia have been officially recorded. Some of them may be among those considered missing. At the same time, 1,324 children have been returned to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported on the air of the telethon by Daria Zarivna, the operational director of Bring Kids Back UA, reports UNN.

Details

Zarivna reported that a total of 19,546 Ukrainian children have been registered as forcibly displaced or deported to Russia.

Some of the children who are considered missing may be among those deported by Russia. Sometimes such cases run in parallel and may intersect – explained Zarivna.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to Zarivna, 1,324 children have been returned to Ukraine.

There is another important figure that is often forgotten, but we need to talk about it. These are 1.6 million Ukrainian children who are in the temporarily occupied territories. Russia is militarizing them and brainwashing them. We also need to think about how to talk to and work with these children - she emphasized.

Zarivna also spoke about how the process of returning children home takes place.

State organizations and international unions are involved in it. In addition, countries-mediators, which act as intermediaries between Ukraine and Russia, participate in the process.

Currently, these countries are Qatar, the Vatican and the Republic of South Africa, which recently joined.

