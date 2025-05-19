Head of Bring Kids Back UA Zarivna discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children with US Chargé d'Affaires Davis

Bring Kids Back UA Chief Operating Officer, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Daria Zarivna met with the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the United States of America in Ukraine, Julie Davis. This was reported on the website of the Head of State, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that one of the key topics of the meeting was Russia's systematic policy of destroying the identity of Ukrainian children: their forced passportization and militarization in the temporarily occupied territories, and the involvement of young people in the TOT in the activities of paramilitary organizations.

It was also about the challenges associated with the deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children by the aggressor country - the statement reads.

European Parliament has adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia: what it envisages

It is indicated that Zarivna presented the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine and outlined the areas of activity. She spoke about the work on finding and verifying information about abducted children. Special attention was paid to efforts to return them, including through mediation by third countries, the organization of rescue missions.

The Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA provided detailed information on the system of reintegration and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children who were returned to Ukraine from deportation, forced displacement to the territory of the Russian Federation and TOT, as well as on the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the International Expert Group Bring Kids Back UA - the article says.

The Office of the President added that Zarivna and Davis discussed efforts to internationally advocate for the return of children and strategic communication in this area.

Let us remind you

The other day, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that the main goal of the deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russians is to educate a new generation of Russian soldiers. All Ukrainian children, who were actually stolen by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories, are obliged to be members of the so-called "military-youth organizations".

It was also reported that Russia is increasing funding for the militarized organization "Yunarmia" in the TOT of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war. More than a billion rubles were allocated for this by the government of the Russian Federation.

The occupiers are preparing Ukrainian children for war under the guise of "vacation" in Russian camps