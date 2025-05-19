Head of Bring Kids Back UA Zarivna discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children with US Chargé d'Affaires Davis

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 5844 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 18258 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 34182 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 134710 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 93613 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 277688 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 91093 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77118 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52633 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34134 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.1m/s
70%
744mm
Popular news

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 67808 views

Vance on negotiations for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: "at a dead end"

May 19, 01:57 PM • 23342 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 31297 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 30698 views

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 40920 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 40951 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 67845 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 134710 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 277688 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 120968 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 30724 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 31329 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 120494 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 124946 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 210822 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Head of Bring Kids Back UA Zarivna discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children with US Chargé d'Affaires Davis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA met with US Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis. They discussed the abduction of children, their militarization in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories, and ways to return them.

Head of Bring Kids Back UA Zarivna discussed the return of abducted Ukrainian children with US Chargé d'Affaires Davis

Bring Kids Back UA Chief Operating Officer, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Daria Zarivna met with the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the United States of America in Ukraine, Julie Davis. This was reported on the website of the Head of State, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that one of the key topics of the meeting was Russia's systematic policy of destroying the identity of Ukrainian children: their forced passportization and militarization in the temporarily occupied territories, and the involvement of young people in the TOT in the activities of paramilitary organizations.

It was also about the challenges associated with the deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children by the aggressor country

- the statement reads.

European Parliament has adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia: what it envisages08.05.25, 14:00 • 9334 views

It is indicated that Zarivna presented the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine and outlined the areas of activity. She spoke about the work on finding and verifying information about abducted children. Special attention was paid to efforts to return them, including through mediation by third countries, the organization of rescue missions.

The Chief Operating Officer of Bring Kids Back UA provided detailed information on the system of reintegration and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children who were returned to Ukraine from deportation, forced displacement to the territory of the Russian Federation and TOT, as well as on the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the International Expert Group Bring Kids Back UA

- the article says.

The Office of the President added that Zarivna and Davis discussed efforts to internationally advocate for the return of children and strategic communication in this area.

Let us remind you

The other day, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that the main goal of the deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russians is to educate a new generation of Russian soldiers. All Ukrainian children, who were actually stolen by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories, are obliged to be members of the so-called "military-youth organizations".

It was also reported that Russia is increasing funding for the militarized organization "Yunarmia" in the TOT of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war. More than a billion rubles were allocated for this by the government of the Russian Federation.

The occupiers are preparing Ukrainian children for war under the guise of "vacation" in Russian camps18.05.25, 14:33 • 9468 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Office of the President of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$105,461.90
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$35.23
Золото
$3,235.34
Ethereum
$2,520.30