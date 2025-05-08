$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

European Parliament has adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia: what it envisages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5394 views

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on the forced deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia, condemning the actions of Russia and Belarus. They demand an immediate cessation of the crimes and the return of the children.

European Parliament has adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia: what it envisages

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on human rights regarding Russia, where it raised the issue of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced and deported by Russia, the European institution reported, UNN writes.

Details

"MEPs strongly condemn the "genocidal strategy" pursued by Russia with the support of Belarus, aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity. Forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children, their illegal adoption, killings, forced Russification and militarization must stop," the European Parliament stressed.

The decision was adopted by 516 votes in favour, 3 against and 34 abstentions.

"The European Parliament has just adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children deported or forcibly displaced by Russia," Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, commented on Telegram.

According to him, the European Parliament resolution, supported by five leading political groups, contains the following key provisions:

1. Condemns Russia's violence and Belarus' complicity in crimes against Ukrainian children: killings, forced displacement and deportations, illegal adoptions, sexual violence, forced Russification and militarization.

2. Calls on the EU to bring those responsible to justice and impose sanctions on individuals and institutions involved in these crimes.

3. Demands an immediate end to the crimes, disclosure of information on all deported children and ensuring their safe and unconditional return.

4. Calls for international organizations to be given access to all children taken to Russia.

5. Condemns the violent imposition of Russian citizenship and state adoption programs as instruments of forced assimilation.

6. Demands increased EU cooperation with Ukraine and international organizations to document all missing and deported children.

7. Calls on the international community to strengthen coordination, including through a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"The European Parliament clearly states: No genuine peace agreement without the return of the kidnapped children. I sincerely thank the European Parliament for its clear position, solidarity and support for the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA," Yermak stressed.

More than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation since the beginning of the year: repatriation work continues29.04.25, 11:17 • 4806 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

