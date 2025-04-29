More than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation since the beginning of the year: repatriation work continues

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11285 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18097 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19381 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 19842 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25747 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 55023 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57470 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42221 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35213 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48240 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
5.1m/s
25%
754 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 20164 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

04:52 AM • 8278 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 10271 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 11285 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 18097 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 19381 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 19842 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 32346 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 21432 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 41595 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 41178 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 148139 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 61851 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

More than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation since the beginning of the year: repatriation work continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

Since the beginning of 2024, more than 200 children have been returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories. The return of children is carried out thanks to the Save Ukraine program and the Commissioner for Human Rights.

More than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation since the beginning of the year: repatriation work continues

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories. Work in this direction continues every week. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the return of children to Ukraine is carried out thanks to the Save Ukraine program and the Commissioner for Human Rights.

Almost every week our children are returned. Of course, most of them do not return to the territory of the Kherson region, because it is dangerous here. We are trying to take as many children as possible from here. Therefore, these children are safe in different regions.

- explained Tolokonnikov.

He added that this work is ongoing: more than 200 children have already been returned since the beginning of the year.

I think that even more work will be done this year

 - added the spokesman.

Let us remind you

On April 26, 12 more Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from Russian occupation . The Russians tried to take one of them away from his grandmother, and the other was forcibly registered as a conscript.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Brent
$63.65
Bitcoin
$95,035.20
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,321.69
Ethereum
$1,830.95