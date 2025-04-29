More than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from occupation since the beginning of the year: repatriation work continues

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 200 Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories. Work in this direction continues every week. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

According to him, the return of children to Ukraine is carried out thanks to the Save Ukraine program and the Commissioner for Human Rights.

Almost every week our children are returned. Of course, most of them do not return to the territory of the Kherson region, because it is dangerous here. We are trying to take as many children as possible from here. Therefore, these children are safe in different regions. - explained Tolokonnikov.

He added that this work is ongoing: more than 200 children have already been returned since the beginning of the year.

I think that even more work will be done this year - added the spokesman.

Let us remind you

On April 26, 12 more Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from Russian occupation . The Russians tried to take one of them away from his grandmother, and the other was forcibly registered as a conscript.