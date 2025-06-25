Allies are increasing defense spending so that the US "does not bear the entire burden" on itself - Rutte

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6528 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19405 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25691 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23192 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49066 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88672 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92575 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110964 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120516 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122204 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
6.7m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 39366 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 32127 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 32359 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 24873 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14308 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14341 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 89478 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 132262 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 135893 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 174995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 30975 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 39318 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 52800 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 127456 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 204469 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Allies are increasing defense spending so that the US "does not bear the entire burden" on itself - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that allies are increasing defense spending so that the US does not bear the entire burden on itself. This will strengthen the security and economy of NATO countries, which will continue to support Ukraine.

Allies are increasing defense spending so that the US "does not bear the entire burden" on itself - Rutte

The leadership of US President Donald Trump has already increased defense spending by over $1 trillion since 2016. Now, allies are striving to "equalize spending and increase defense spending. Expanding the defense industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic should strengthen the security and economy of NATO countries, which will continue to support Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the summit on Wednesday, writes UNN.

For too long, one ally, the United States, has borne too much of the burden of this commitment, and that is changing today. President Trump… Your leadership has already resulted in $1 trillion in additional spending since 2016. And today's decisions will bring trillions more for our joint efforts to make us stronger by leveling spending between America and America's allies.

- Rutte emphasized.

In addition, allies plan to expand the production of defense products to provide the armed forces with everything they need. This, according to Rutte, means a large-scale growth of the defense industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic.

This is good for our security. It's good for our economy and good for our jobs

– he added.

The Secretary General also confirmed that NATO will continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Our decisions include continuing our support for Ukraine. At the same time, we strive for a just and lasting peace. We call on Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine

– Rutte emphasized.

Earlier, UNN wrote that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine will be an important topic at this year's summit. The main issues will be further support for Ukraine and the achievement of lasting peace.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9