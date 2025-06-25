Allies are increasing defense spending so that the US "does not bear the entire burden" on itself - Rutte

The leadership of US President Donald Trump has already increased defense spending by over $1 trillion since 2016. Now, allies are striving to "equalize spending and increase defense spending. Expanding the defense industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic should strengthen the security and economy of NATO countries, which will continue to support Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the summit on Wednesday, writes UNN.

For too long, one ally, the United States, has borne too much of the burden of this commitment, and that is changing today. President Trump… Your leadership has already resulted in $1 trillion in additional spending since 2016. And today's decisions will bring trillions more for our joint efforts to make us stronger by leveling spending between America and America's allies. - Rutte emphasized.

In addition, allies plan to expand the production of defense products to provide the armed forces with everything they need. This, according to Rutte, means a large-scale growth of the defense industrial base on both sides of the Atlantic.

This is good for our security. It's good for our economy and good for our jobs – he added.

The Secretary General also confirmed that NATO will continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Our decisions include continuing our support for Ukraine. At the same time, we strive for a just and lasting peace. We call on Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine – Rutte emphasized.

