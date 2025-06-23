NATO countries will provide Ukraine with military aid worth over 35 billion euros this year - Rutte

European and Canadian NATO allies have increased military assistance to Ukraine from 20 to over 35 billion euros for the current year. Support for Kyiv remains steadfast for allied countries amidst the war Russia is waging with the assistance of North Korea, Iran, China, and Belarus. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference on the eve of the NATO summit in The Hague, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Rutte emphasized that despite the desire to achieve peace, Western partners are convinced that Ukraine should continue to receive all necessary assistance, as Russia "continues the war against Ukraine with the support of North Korea, Iran, China, and Belarus."

Our support for Ukraine is unwavering and will continue. And I can announce that there are now new estimates showing that our European and Canadian allies have stepped up and have already committed where we could initially announce 20 billion over the first three months of this year. Now they will provide Ukraine with more than 35 billion euros of additional security assistance for the next year - stated Mark Rutte at the NATO Secretary General's press conference.

According to him, the decision to increase financial support was made over the past few months and will be formally confirmed in The Hague during the summit.

In The Hague, Netherlands, on June 24-25, a summit of North Atlantic Alliance countries will take place, where member states are expected to agree on a new defense budget of 5% of GDP.