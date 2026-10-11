NATO commander calls on Europe to strengthen aid to Ukraine in response to Russian sabotage and cyberattacks

European countries must increase military support for Ukraine in response to Russia's hybrid attacks, as this approach is capable of deterring further aggression by Moscow. This was stated by Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich in an interview with Bloomberg Television during the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN reports.

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According to the general, Russia is trying to weaken the unity of its Western allies through airspace violations, sabotage, arson, and cyberattacks.

They are trying to break our collective will – Grynkewich emphasized.

NATO is preparing a plan to deter Russia

The general cited Denmark and Germany as examples, as they increased their support for Ukraine after hybrid attacks on their territories. In his view, such actions demonstrate to the Kremlin the futility of attempts to intimidate European countries.

These are appropriate responses that show Russia that the goals it seeks to achieve are unattainable – the commander stated.

Grynkewich also reported that NATO is developing an approach for a rapid victory over Russia if it invades Alliance territory. The plan envisages the use of drones, artificial intelligence, and NATO's existing military advantages, including F-35 fighter jets.

The general separately emphasized that support for Ukraine is directly linked to the security of European states. He is convinced that even political forces opposed to further assistance to Kyiv will ultimately recognize its importance for their own defense.

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