NABU reported an attempt to install a 'bug' at the home of the head of the detective unit

The head of the NABU detective unit investigating corruption in the defense sector was found to have devices for covert information gathering. This was announced by NABU, as reported by UNN.

According to the Bureau, the unit is handling cases of fraud in UAV procurement, and its head is part of the detective group in the "Midas" case.

According to preliminary data, the attempt to install listening devices was made by employees of one of the law enforcement agencies. The National Bureau has already launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact - the statement said.

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a case of corruption in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman."

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NAEC "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, stating that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called 'laundry,'" NABU said.