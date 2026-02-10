NABU reported an attempt to install a 'bug' at the home of the head of the detective unit

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 1698 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 9438 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 14525 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 12421 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 17647 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 16214 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26514 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 35085 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30763 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 28030 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2.8m/s
65%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 9694 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swiftPhotoFebruary 10, 08:41 AM • 6932 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 18481 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 13367 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 6850 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 7056 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 17643 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 13477 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 35247 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 43230 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Village
United States
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 18151 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 19836 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19854 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45943 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47860 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

NABU reported an attempt to install a 'bug' at the home of the head of the detective unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Devices for covert information gathering were discovered at the home of the head of NABU's detective unit, which investigates corruption in the defense sector. NABU has launched a pre-trial investigation into this incident, suspecting employees of one of the law enforcement agencies.

NABU reported an attempt to install a 'bug' at the home of the head of the detective unit

The head of the NABU detective unit investigating corruption in the defense sector was found to have devices for covert information gathering. This was announced by NABU, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Bureau, the unit is handling cases of fraud in UAV procurement, and its head is part of the detective group in the "Midas" case.

Financial Monitoring blocked money intended for bail for one of the defendants in the "Mindich case" - NABU10.02.26, 17:48 • 870 views

According to preliminary data, the attempt to install listening devices was made by employees of one of the law enforcement agencies. The National Bureau has already launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact - the statement said.

The "Mindich case" has not yet been closed, there will be additional details - NABU10.02.26, 17:33 • 956 views

Recall

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a case of corruption in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman."

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NAEC "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, stating that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about 100 million US dollars passed through the so-called 'laundry,'" NABU said.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energoatom
Timur Mindich
Energy
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Honcharenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Kyiv