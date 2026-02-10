Financial Monitoring blocked money intended for bail for one of the defendants in the "Mindich case" - NABU

Financial monitoring began to work better after the disclosure of information in the "Mindich case." The amount intended as bail for one of the suspects was blocked. This was stated by Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, at the Media Center Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

After the situation was publicized (the Mindich case - ed.), the situation with financial monitoring significantly improved. The amount intended as bail for one of the suspects, who is currently in custody, was blocked. Financial monitoring blocked these funds. — said Semen Kryvonos.

Currently, detectives and prosecutors of anti-corruption bodies are processing information on how bail funds were deposited for other defendants and the origin of these funds.

Recall

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman."

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, stating that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called 'laundry,'" NABU reported.