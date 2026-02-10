The "Mindich case" has not yet been closed, there will be additional details - NABU

The extradition procedure in the "Mindich case" is currently underway. The case has not been closed, and additional details will emerge. This was stated by Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, at the Media Center Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

This procedure (extradition - ed.) is ongoing. It is quite a lengthy process, and once all measures regarding the possibility of sending an extradition request are completed by us, we will submit it. We will work with Israel and other countries regarding the extradition of individuals involved in this criminal proceeding. — noted Semen Kryvonos.

Currently, NABU is actively cooperating with more than 10 different jurisdictions of other countries to obtain information on transactions, accounts, and assets of individuals involved in the "Mindich case."

In this case, we expect new details that we will communicate to the Ukrainian society. We are currently cautious in our communication because it is related to the collection of evidence. This case is not closed; the investigation continues, and there will be additional details. — he added.

Recall

Businessmen Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are mentioned under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman."

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called 'laundry,'" NABU said.