SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk hired lobbyists with ties to Democrats to defend himself against a possible Democratic investigation related to the restriction of Starlink operations in Ukraine. Fox News reports this, according to UNN.

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Elon Musk’s SpaceX hired a team of experienced Washington lobbyists with ties to the Democratic Party, as the party prepares to take control of Congress and increase scrutiny of his business empire - the outlet writes.

Democratic lawmakers have said they intend to investigate a number of aspects of Musk’s business activities and his relations with the government, including allegations that SpaceX improperly restricted satellite communications in Ukraine, the question of whether the Pentagon has become overly dependent on the company, as well as potential conflicts of interest arising from Musk’s relationship with the Trump administration.

Against this backdrop, recently released public documents show that SpaceX engaged five experienced lobbyists from "Mehlman Consulting" - a Washington-based bipartisan government relations firm - several of whom have close ties to Democratic lawmakers and former administrations.

To remind you,

Earlier, Elon Musk made a statement attempting to explain what is happening with Starlink and Ukraine.

UNN also reported that after the Democrats’ victory in the Texas elections, Elon Musk’s companies may face increased scrutiny. The state’s new leadership plans to review the terms of SpaceX’s operations, including rocket launches, the construction of a $24 billion data center, and a possible merger with Tesla.