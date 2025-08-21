Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat him

During the court hearing in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager on the funicular, the prosecutor asked the defendant why he did not tell law enforcement officers that he had been beaten by teenagers. The accused, Artem Kosov, explained this by a state of shock, reports the correspondent of UNN.

"Why didn't you tell the police that you were beaten by teenagers, but only said that you had a 'conflict with this person'?" the prosecutor asked.

Kosov explained his words by a state of shock, as he had never been in such a situation before.

"I was in a state of shock and this situation was the first time for me," Kosov said.

Earlier, UNN reported that today, August 21, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv began interrogating former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy.

During the court session, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko asked the defendant if he pleaded guilty. Kosov denied his guilt.

Kravchenko also asked Kosov if he had consumed alcohol on the day of the tragedy. The accused said that he had been drinking that day. In addition, he said that exactly seven days before the incident, he had consumed cannabis.



On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of a minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.