Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat him

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
07:38 AM • 7656 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 18240 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 25744 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 53635 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 141876 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 66416 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 116532 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 301028 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 92463 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 85863 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.3m/s
42%
745mm
Popular news
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 19648 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 41325 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 46626 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 43341 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 26165 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 64504 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 141856 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 116518 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 300993 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 274265 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Crimea
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 38716 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 35291 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 35990 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 64665 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 78397 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hryvnia
Shahed-136

Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

At the trial in the case of the murder of a teenager on the funicular, Artem Kosov explained that he did not report the beating to the police due to a state of shock. Prosecutor General Kravchenko interrogated Kosov, who denied guilt and confirmed alcohol and cannabis use.

Murder on the funicular: Accused Kosov explained why he didn't tell the police that teenagers beat him

During the court hearing in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager on the funicular, the prosecutor asked the defendant why he did not tell law enforcement officers that he had been beaten by teenagers. The accused, Artem Kosov, explained this by a state of shock, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"Why didn't you tell the police that you were beaten by teenagers, but only said that you had a 'conflict with this person'?" the prosecutor asked.

Kosov explained his words by a state of shock, as he had never been in such a situation before.

"I was in a state of shock and this situation was the first time for me," Kosov said.

Earlier, UNN reported that today, August 21, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv began interrogating former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy.

During the court session, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko asked the defendant if he pleaded guilty. Kosov denied his guilt.

Kravchenko also asked Kosov if he had consumed alcohol on the day of the tragedy. The accused said that he had been drinking that day. In addition, he said that exactly seven days before the incident, he had consumed cannabis.

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of a minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Pistol
Child
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv