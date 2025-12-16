$42.250.05
Moscow will not cede occupied territories of Ukraine, including the south and east - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Russia will not make concessions regarding the occupied territories of Ukraine, considering them part of its constitution. Moscow will also not agree to the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine in any format.

Moscow will not cede occupied territories of Ukraine, including the south and east - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is not going to make concessions regarding the occupied territories of Ukraine: this refers to Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to Ryabkov, Moscow puts these demands as key to any agreement. He stated that the Kremlin will not give Ukraine the lands that are "enshrined in the Russian constitution."

We have five entities, and we cannot compromise on them in any way, because it would be a revision of a very fundamental element of our statehood, enshrined in our constitution.

 - he said.

Ryabkov also said that the Kremlin would not agree to the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine, even if they were there as part of security guarantees or as members of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the proposal for a Christmas truce in Ukraine. He added that Moscow is not interested in a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
