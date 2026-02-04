More than 60 ambassadors and representatives of international organizations witnessed the destruction of the Darnytsia TPP in Kyiv after Russian attacks.

$43.190.22
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
02:49 PM • 1688 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media
10:29 AM • 13059 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 21381 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 17269 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 20940 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34848 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49987 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39896 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 37021 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Popular news
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 33861 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 21466 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 39367 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 18508 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 11184 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 18590 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 54949 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 56358 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 95299 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 103629 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 1294 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 25481 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 25182 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 27826 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 34475 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Brent Crude

More than 60 ambassadors and representatives of international organizations witnessed the destruction of the Darnytsia TPP in Kyiv after Russian attacks.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

More than 60 ambassadors and representatives of foreign states inspected the Darnytsia TPP in Kyiv, which suffered massive attacks from Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that the TPP is a critical civilian infrastructure object.

More than 60 ambassadors and representatives of international organizations witnessed the destruction of the Darnytsia TPP in Kyiv after Russian attacks.

Today, over 60 ambassadors and representatives of foreign states and international organizations witnessed the destruction of the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv, which suffered massive attacks from Russia. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

This is a critical civilian infrastructure object. Not a military target. Not a defense object. The thermal power plant provides heat to residential buildings, hospitals, schools – hundreds of thousands of Kyiv residents. The strike was delivered deliberately, during a period of severe frosts, when heat is a matter of basic survival for people.

- Kuleba reported.

According to the minister, partners were shown the real consequences of attacks on energy infrastructure and what emergency crews work with every day. While specialists are working around the clock to restore damaged networks, the state is simultaneously strengthening the system's resilience.

Russia systematically attacks heat and power generation. This is part of the tactic of pressure on the civilian population. That is why the protection and restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure is not only about our country. It is a matter of security for all of Europe. I thank our international partners for their solidarity and practical support.

- Kuleba summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv