More than 60 ambassadors and representatives of international organizations witnessed the destruction of the Darnytsia TPP in Kyiv after Russian attacks.

Today, over 60 ambassadors and representatives of foreign states and international organizations witnessed the destruction of the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv, which suffered massive attacks from Russia. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

This is a critical civilian infrastructure object. Not a military target. Not a defense object. The thermal power plant provides heat to residential buildings, hospitals, schools – hundreds of thousands of Kyiv residents. The strike was delivered deliberately, during a period of severe frosts, when heat is a matter of basic survival for people. - Kuleba reported.

According to the minister, partners were shown the real consequences of attacks on energy infrastructure and what emergency crews work with every day. While specialists are working around the clock to restore damaged networks, the state is simultaneously strengthening the system's resilience.

Russia systematically attacks heat and power generation. This is part of the tactic of pressure on the civilian population. That is why the protection and restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure is not only about our country. It is a matter of security for all of Europe. I thank our international partners for their solidarity and practical support. - Kuleba summarized.

