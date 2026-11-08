More than 300,000 subscribers are without power in occupied Luhansk region

More than 300,000 subscribers were left without electricity in the occupied Luhansk region. ASTRA reports this, citing the so-called "LPR government," UNN reports.

Details

They clarified that the blackout was caused by a drone attack.

As a result of the UAV attack on the republic's energy infrastructure, more than 300,000 subscribers in the southern and central parts of the republic were left without power - the outlet quotes a statement by the "LPR government."

They added that there were no casualties as a result of the attack, and that a special task force is coordinating efforts to eliminate its consequences.

To recap

During the night of October 27, drones attacked a number of facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Explosions, large-scale fires and power outages were reported in Luhansk, Mariupol, Donetsk and Berdiansk.

Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region overnight