More than 300,000 subscribers are without power in occupied Luhansk region
Kyiv • UNN
A drone attack on energy infrastructure caused a blackout in the southern and central parts of the region. There were no casualties.
More than 300,000 subscribers were left without electricity in the occupied Luhansk region. ASTRA reports this, citing the so-called "LPR government," UNN reports.
Details
They clarified that the blackout was caused by a drone attack.
As a result of the UAV attack on the republic's energy infrastructure, more than 300,000 subscribers in the southern and central parts of the republic were left without power
They added that there were no casualties as a result of the attack, and that a special task force is coordinating efforts to eliminate its consequences.
To recap
During the night of October 27, drones attacked a number of facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Explosions, large-scale fires and power outages were reported in Luhansk, Mariupol, Donetsk and Berdiansk.
Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region overnight07.09.26, 12:05 • 5008 views