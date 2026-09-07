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Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

SSO units destroyed a Russian field artillery depot in the settlement of Teple in occupied Luhansk region. The arsenal supplied the 8th Combined Arms Army.

Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region overnight

During the night of September 7, the Middle Strike units of the Special Operations Forces destroyed the enemy's field artillery depot in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine's Luhansk region. This was reported by the SSO press service, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the arsenal was located on the premises of a former poultry farm in the settlement of Teple.

According to the special forces soldiers, the depot supplied units of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian armed forces.

Previously reported

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, soldiers of the 423rd Regiment destroyed a Russian Osa air-defense missile system worth approximately $10 million. This is the unit's third such target.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine