Meeting on the arrest of Tymoshenko's property postponed again

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) was unable to begin considering motions to seize the property of "Batkivshchyna" leader Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering a bribe to people's deputies. The main reason is that the defense side did not have time to familiarize themselves with the materials, and therefore the investigating judge postponed the hearing until tomorrow, January 21, at 10:00 AM, UNN reports.

Details

"The investigating judge, taking into account the position of the defense and the pre-trial investigation body, considers it necessary to postpone the consideration of the motions until tomorrow," the judge said.

The hearing is scheduled to resume tomorrow, January 21, at 10 AM. The reason for the break in the hearing is that the defense side did not have time to familiarize themselves with the materials.

Recall

The leader of the parliamentary faction was notified of suspicion, confirmed by NABU and SAP, after information appeared that the leader of the Batkivshchyna political party, Yulia Tymoshenko, had received a suspicion notice.

The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for Yulia Tymoshenko at 33.28 million hryvnias, while the prosecution requested 50 million hryvnias.

Funds have begun to be deposited for Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering a bribe to people's deputies and for whom the court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of over 33 million hryvnias.