01:37 PM • 1568 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 5248 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 8596 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 17311 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 18402 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20341 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 19876 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17127 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36371 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67352 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Publications
Exclusives
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 72904 views
Meeting on the arrest of Tymoshenko's property postponed again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) was unable to consider the petition for the arrest of the property of Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering a bribe. The meeting was postponed to January 21 due to the defense's unfamiliarity with the materials.

Meeting on the arrest of Tymoshenko's property postponed again

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) was unable to begin considering motions to seize the property of "Batkivshchyna" leader Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering a bribe to people's deputies. The main reason is that the defense side did not have time to familiarize themselves with the materials, and therefore the investigating judge postponed the hearing until tomorrow, January 21, at 10:00 AM, UNN reports.

Details

"The investigating judge, taking into account the position of the defense and the pre-trial investigation body, considers it necessary to postpone the consideration of the motions until tomorrow," the judge said. 

The hearing is scheduled to resume tomorrow, January 21, at 10 AM. The reason for the break in the hearing is that the defense side did not have time to familiarize themselves with the materials. 

Recall

The leader of the parliamentary faction was notified of suspicion, confirmed by NABU and SAP, after information appeared that the leader of the Batkivshchyna political party, Yulia Tymoshenko, had received a suspicion notice. 

The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for Yulia Tymoshenko at 33.28 million hryvnias, while the prosecution requested 50 million hryvnias.

Funds have begun to be deposited for Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering a bribe to people's deputies and for whom the court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail of over 33 million hryvnias.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Real estate
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko