Massively issued fictitious VVK conclusions in the absence of conscripts: a group of TCC doctors exposed in Odesa region

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:59 AM • 6884 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 27845 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 49052 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 43790 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 70483 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 39702 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 60064 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26962 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29939 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27576 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injuredVideoJanuary 21, 01:20 AM • 14606 views
Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's handsJanuary 21, 03:33 AM • 4100 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issuesJanuary 21, 04:33 AM • 13702 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 10882 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 11528 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 37390 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 70473 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 60056 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 53299 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 65560 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Han Duck-soo
Yoon Suk Yeol
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 10962 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 18595 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 24646 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 25482 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 32324 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Massively issued fictitious VVK conclusions in the absence of conscripts: a group of TCC doctors exposed in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The SBI exposed TCC doctors in Odesa who massively issued fictitious VVK conclusions without the presence of conscripts. The scheme's organizer involved Ministry of Defense and TCC employees, offering to avoid service for $16,000.

Massively issued fictitious VVK conclusions in the absence of conscripts: a group of TCC doctors exposed in Odesa region

The State Bureau of Investigation exposed TCC doctors in Odesa who massively issued fictitious VVK conclusions without the presence of conscripts. Members of the commission of part-time VVK doctors of the Primorsky RTCC and SP of Odesa received suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to DBR.

Details

According to the investigation, the criminal scheme was organized by a local resident who involved an employee of the Center for the Provision of Service Activities of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an employee of the Primorsky RTCC and SP, and two other acquaintances. They offered conscripts to avoid military service for 16 thousand US dollars.

The investigation also established that doctors issued "fake" conclusions about passing the military medical commission for conscripts from different regions of Ukraine without their actual presence.

In particular, according to the DBR, a doctor could sign the conclusion, both for himself and for other members of the commission. However, such "certificates" allowed conscripts to illegally obtain a deferral from service.

Four members of the military medical commission were notified of suspicion of official forgery (Part 1, Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to three years of restriction of liberty.

Recall

On Monday, January 19, in Odesa, an official of the territorial defense training center was detained for demanding 4 thousand dollars for not sending a serviceman to the combat zone.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
TCC and SP
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Odesa