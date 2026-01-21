Massively issued fictitious VVK conclusions in the absence of conscripts: a group of TCC doctors exposed in Odesa region

The State Bureau of Investigation exposed TCC doctors in Odesa who massively issued fictitious VVK conclusions without the presence of conscripts. Members of the commission of part-time VVK doctors of the Primorsky RTCC and SP of Odesa received suspicion. This is reported by UNN with reference to DBR.

Details

According to the investigation, the criminal scheme was organized by a local resident who involved an employee of the Center for the Provision of Service Activities of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an employee of the Primorsky RTCC and SP, and two other acquaintances. They offered conscripts to avoid military service for 16 thousand US dollars.

The investigation also established that doctors issued "fake" conclusions about passing the military medical commission for conscripts from different regions of Ukraine without their actual presence.

In particular, according to the DBR, a doctor could sign the conclusion, both for himself and for other members of the commission. However, such "certificates" allowed conscripts to illegally obtain a deferral from service.

Four members of the military medical commission were notified of suspicion of official forgery (Part 1, Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to three years of restriction of liberty.

Recall

On Monday, January 19, in Odesa, an official of the territorial defense training center was detained for demanding 4 thousand dollars for not sending a serviceman to the combat zone.