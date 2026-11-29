Rail operator Eurostar faced mass cancellations and delays to services between London, Paris, Brussels and Lille on November 29 due to an incident on the railway line between France and Belgium. Reuters reported this, citing a statement by Eurostar, writes UNN.

Details

The widespread disruption was caused by an incident that occurred on November 28 on the railway section between Lille and Brussels. Emergency services are working at the scene, while the carrier has not disclosed details of what happened.

As a result, train services between London and Lille and Brussels, as well as between Paris and Brussels, have been disrupted.

Passengers unable to leave Paris

According to information on the Eurostar website, the carrier cancelled 8 of the 10 services scheduled to depart from Paris for London after 14:00 GMT.

A large number of passengers gathered at Paris’s Gare du Nord. According to a Reuters correspondent, people who had purchased tickets for the cancelled daytime services were told that they would also be unable to use the evening trains.

The timeframe for the full restoration of rail services is currently unknown.

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