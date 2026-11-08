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Two passenger trains collided in Egypt, killing seven people and injuring 112

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

Two passenger trains collided near Cairo, killing seven people and injuring 112. The prosecutor's office is investigating the cause of the accident.

Two passenger trains collided in Egypt, killing seven people and injuring 112

On Sunday, two passenger trains collided in Egypt approximately 76 km south of Cairo. At least seven people were killed and another 112 were injured in the accident. Egypt’s Ministry of Health reported this. Reuters reported this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the state railway authority, a train traveling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another train traveling from Cairo to Aswan. Several carriages derailed as a result of the collision.

Rescue services are clearing the wreckage to restore traffic on the Cairo–Upper Egypt railway line. The railway authority did not say how long the work would take.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered an immediate investigation and said that anyone found to have been negligent must be held accountable. This was stated in a separate statement.

Egypt’s prosecution service said it had launched an investigation to establish the technical causes of the accident.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest railway networks in the region. Accidents involving fatalities occur regularly, although the government is investing billions of Egyptian pounds in railway modernization.

The largest railway disaster in the country’s history occurred in 2002. A fire then engulfed seven carriages of an overcrowded passenger train, killing at least 360 people.

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Olga Rozgon

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