A bus overturned in Croatia, killing two people and injuring more than 30

On the A3 motorway in the direction of Zagreb, an accident involving a bus with Serbian registration plates occurred on November 8. As a result of the crash, two people were killed and another 33 sustained injuries of varying severity. HRT reports, UNN writes.

Details

The accident occurred on November 8 near a junction close to the town of Ivanić-Grad. According to preliminary information, the bus first crashed into a roadside barrier, then overturned and veered off the motorway.

There were 33 passengers and two drivers in the vehicle. Six people sustained serious injuries, while another 27 suffered minor injuries. Police officers, firefighters, medics, and a medical helicopter were involved in the rescue operation. Firefighters helped passengers get out of the bus, while the injured were taken to hospitals in Zagreb.

One of the passengers said that the bus had departed from Serbia for Zagreb.

During one of the stops, the drivers switched places, and shortly afterward, according to an eyewitness, the new driver fell asleep:

"We left Serbia for Zagreb. At one of the stops, the drivers switched places, and just a few minutes later, the driver fell asleep."

The official causes of the accident have not yet been established.

In North Carolina, a car crashed into a group of cyclists: one person was killed and dozens were injured