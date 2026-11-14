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SpaceX’s attempt at a unique double capture using Starship failed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

Starship deployed 26 Starlink satellites into orbit and is preparing to return to Starbase. The Super Heavy v3 booster exploded in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX’s attempt at a unique double capture using Starship failed

SpaceX’s attempt to return its entire Starship to the launch pad failed when the booster fell into the Gulf of Mexico and exploded. However, the spacecraft still reached orbit in its boldest test yet. UNN reports this, citing AP.

Details

Instead of returning to the launch pad in Texas after launch, the booster’s first stage was redirected toward the sea. Reuters notes that the Super Heavy v3 Booster 22 exploded during an aborted return to SpaceX’s launch complex.

Despite the failure, the spacecraft continued on its way. And it deployed 26 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

On Saturday, November 14, it will head toward the launch pad if no further problems arise. The flight could last up to 22 hours.

"Starship and its heat shield are in good condition, and the spacecraft continues to orbit Earth after the impressive start of its mission nearly 7 hours ago. Teams continue to monitor the systems ahead of the planned return to the Starbase launch pad approximately 22.5 hours after launch," SpaceX said on X shortly before 8 a.m. Kyiv time.

This is Starship’s first attempt to return to the launch pad from orbit to be caught in midair by mechanical arms attached to the launch tower. The loss of the booster meant that Elon Musk’s company was unable to carry out the double catch.

SpaceX Starship test attempt to "catch" a spaceship for the first time in history13.11.26, 08:33 • 18346 views

Julia Shramko

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