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In North Carolina, a car crashed into a group of cyclists: one person was killed and dozens were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

In Wake County, a driver crossed the center line and crashed into cyclists. One person was killed and 22 were injured; the crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

In North Carolina, a car crashed into a group of cyclists: one person was killed and dozens were injured
Illustrative photo

In North Carolina, a driver crashed into a group of cyclists—at least one person was killed and 2 others were injured, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

According to Holly Springs Fire Chief Leroy Smith, at around 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, a driver struck a group of cyclists in Wake County, North Carolina: at least one person was killed and 22 others were injured.

According to WRAL, the vehicle crossed the center line.

Smith said that seven of the injured were taken to trauma centers, while another 15 people were transported to local hospitals.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office told CNN that the primary agency handling the investigation into the crash is the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

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Road traffic accident