Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy over Russian strikes on civilian facilities in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy to condemn the shelling of civilian facilities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine. This was reported by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

"We summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy to condemn Russia's ongoing attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that deadly strikes on trains, schools, and shelters are war crimes.

"Russia must end its aggression and be held accountable," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stressed.

We remind you

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. As a result of the enemy strikes, the premises of an educational institution, a utility building, and vehicles were damaged. The prosecutor's office reported that people were trapped under the rubble.

Russian strike on Komyshuvakha — 42 people killed, 33 more still under the rubble