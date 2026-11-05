Russian strike on Komyshuvakha — 42 people killed, 33 more still under the rubble

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
09:00 AM • 7420 views
Russia has carried out 78 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the week — Ministry of Energy
07:28 AM • 18653 views
Zelenskyy commented on the results of the U.S. elections for the first time
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 23027 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 20913 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
05:15 AM • 22232 views
The days of the Senate bowing to Trump are over — Schumer
November 5, 02:53 AM • 28903 views
Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"
November 5, 01:51 AM • 24937 views
Trump will continue governing the United States while bypassing Congress — Merz
November 4, 10:45 PM • 24484 views
Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters
November 4, 09:05 PM • 25803 views
A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in the killing of a child has been detained in Germany
November 4, 07:56 PM • 25257 views
Energy and utility workers will receive an additional UAH 30,000 for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Hakeem Jeffries announced his intention to become Speaker of the U.S. House of RepresentativesNovember 5, 03:25 AM • 15354 views
President Trump will never stop fighting: the White House has issued an official statement04:28 AM • 14808 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skies06:20 AM • 18865 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhoto06:51 AM • 10918 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideo07:02 AM • 10221 views
Publications
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 23031 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skies06:20 AM • 19085 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 20915 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next StepsNovember 4, 04:32 PM • 45641 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take placeNovember 4, 03:46 PM • 43756 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Kyrylo Budanov
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
ChatGPT now allows users to create GIF animationsVideo08:44 AM • 4682 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideo07:02 AM • 10381 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhoto06:51 AM • 11114 views
In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology noteNovember 4, 09:19 PM • 19018 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 93November 4, 06:19 PM • 22177 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
ChatGPT
Social network

Russian strike on Komyshuvakha — 42 people killed, 33 more still under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

After Russia's strike with guided aerial bombs on Komyshuvakha, 42 people were killed. Another 33 people may still be under the rubble.

Russian strike on Komyshuvakha — 42 people killed, 33 more still under the rubble

As of Thursday, November 5, 42 people have already been counted among those killed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of the Russian strike on November 2. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

An emergency rescue operation has been underway in the settlement for the fourth day.

As of now, the bodies of 42 people have been recovered from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is ongoing. As many as 33 people may still be under the rubble. The work continues

 - the statement says.

Context

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. The enemy strikes damaged an educational institution, an outbuilding, and vehicles. The Prosecutor's Office reported that people were under the rubble.

Reminder

In the Zaporizhzhia region, November 3–5 were declared days of mourning following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast