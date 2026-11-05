Russian strike on Komyshuvakha — 42 people killed, 33 more still under the rubble

As of Thursday, November 5, 42 people have already been counted among those killed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of the Russian strike on November 2. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

An emergency rescue operation has been underway in the settlement for the fourth day.

As of now, the bodies of 42 people have been recovered from under the rubble. The identification of unidentified bodies is ongoing. As many as 33 people may still be under the rubble. The work continues - the statement says.

Context

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. The enemy strikes damaged an educational institution, an outbuilding, and vehicles. The Prosecutor's Office reported that people were under the rubble.

Reminder

In the Zaporizhzhia region, November 3–5 were declared days of mourning following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha.