Led occupiers to Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and watched the ambush unfold: assistant forester notified of suspicion

10:05 AM • 1080 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 1584 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 4398 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
08:19 AM • 9014 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 16573 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 37635 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
January 27, 04:28 PM • 52949 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 41244 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61761 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31690 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"January 28, 12:41 AM • 9172 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 11427 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 16739 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border control05:44 AM • 5776 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 13512 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 13580 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61761 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 43184 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 01:14 PM • 60433 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 57802 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 22326 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 21848 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 29434 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 32890 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 39273 views
Led occupiers to Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and watched the ambush unfold: assistant forester notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Prosecutors notified the assistant forester of the State Enterprise "Izium Forestry" of suspicion, who in the spring of 2022 guided occupiers to the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. His actions led to the death of Ukrainian servicemen, and the suspect was detained on January 22, 2026.

Led occupiers to Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and watched the ambush unfold: assistant forester notified of suspicion

Prosecutors have notified a forestry assistant of the State Enterprise "Izium Forestry" of suspicion, who guided the occupiers to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring of 2022. His actions led to the death of Ukrainian servicemen. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the man gained the trust of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posing as an "ally," offered assistance in orienting on the terrain, accommodating personnel, and laying routes. Abusing their trust, he organized their accommodation and demonstrated routes of movement.

- the post states.

According to preliminary information, in April 2022, the man led the occupiers to the positions of Ukrainian defenders on the territory of the forestry, where he had previously left a hidden surveillance device. Subsequently, the man provided the enemy with the route and time of movement of a vehicle with Ukrainian servicemen.

On April 17, 2022, near the village of Spivakivka, the convoy fell into an ambush. Some of the defenders died, two were wounded and taken prisoner. During the attack, the suspect was with the occupiers. After that, a propaganda post appeared on a pro-Russian Telegram channel with photos of wounded Ukrainian servicemen and the suspect himself - justifying Russia's armed aggression. One of the servicemen, released from captivity, recognized him and reported that the traitor was wearing equipment taken from Ukrainian soldiers.

- the post states.

On January 22, 2026, the suspect was detained at his place of residence. Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, he was notified of suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail.

The "forestry assistant" faces life imprisonment for his actions.

Recall

Prosecutors reported suspicion to a Russian serviceman for sexual violence and cruel treatment of a civilian woman in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupier raped her twice, causing severe bodily harm.

Alla Kiosak

Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine