Led occupiers to Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and watched the ambush unfold: assistant forester notified of suspicion

Prosecutors have notified a forestry assistant of the State Enterprise "Izium Forestry" of suspicion, who guided the occupiers to the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring of 2022. His actions led to the death of Ukrainian servicemen. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the man gained the trust of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posing as an "ally," offered assistance in orienting on the terrain, accommodating personnel, and laying routes. Abusing their trust, he organized their accommodation and demonstrated routes of movement. - the post states.

According to preliminary information, in April 2022, the man led the occupiers to the positions of Ukrainian defenders on the territory of the forestry, where he had previously left a hidden surveillance device. Subsequently, the man provided the enemy with the route and time of movement of a vehicle with Ukrainian servicemen.

On April 17, 2022, near the village of Spivakivka, the convoy fell into an ambush. Some of the defenders died, two were wounded and taken prisoner. During the attack, the suspect was with the occupiers. After that, a propaganda post appeared on a pro-Russian Telegram channel with photos of wounded Ukrainian servicemen and the suspect himself - justifying Russia's armed aggression. One of the servicemen, released from captivity, recognized him and reported that the traitor was wearing equipment taken from Ukrainian soldiers. - the post states.

On January 22, 2026, the suspect was detained at his place of residence. Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, he was notified of suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail.

The "forestry assistant" faces life imprisonment for his actions.

