League of Nations: Portugal and Spain will meet in the final match in Munich

On Sunday, June 8, the final match of the League of Nations football tournament between Portugal and Spain will take place in Germany. The match will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The match will start at 22:00

Portugal's road to the final

The Portuguese reached the final of the tournament, suffering only one defeat. In the group stage, the team met Croatia (2:1, 1:1), Scotland (2:1, 0:0) and Poland (3:1, 5:1), taking first place in the group.

In the quarter-finals, Portugal lost to Denmark away with a score of 0:1. However, at home they managed to turn the situation around. The main time of the return match ended with a score of 3:2, the decisive goal was scored by Francisco Trincan in the 86th minute. In extra time, Trincan and Gonçalo Ramos completed the rout.

In the semi-final, which also took place in Munich, Roberto Martinez's team competed with Germany. After a cautious first half on both sides, the hosts opened the scoring early in the second half. But the successful intervention of the Portuguese coaching staff and the appearance of fresh players on the field proved decisive. Veteran Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal in a dramatic finale.

Spain - without defeats

On the way to the final, Spain did not suffer a single defeat. In the group stage, Luis de la Fuente's team started with a draw against Serbia (0:0), and then issued five consecutive victories. The Spaniards twice defeated Denmark (1:0, 2:1) and Switzerland (4:1, 3:2), and also confidently defeated Serbia (3:0).

In the quarter-finals, they faced the Netherlands. Both matches ended in a draw (2:2, 3:3), and then the Spaniards snatched victory in the penalty shootout.

The semi-final against France turned out to be a real drama. Spain quickly seized the initiative and took a 4-1 lead. However, the French did not give up and managed to reduce the gap to a minimum. The game ended with a score of 5:4 in favor of Spain.

Finalists' lineups

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Oscar Mingesa (Celta), Ruben Le Normand (Atletico), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Dean Heisen (Bournemouth), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer), Mark Cucurella (Chelsea), Daniel Vivian (Athletic)

Midfielders: Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Gavi (all from Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Isco (Betis)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo (both from Barcelona), Alvaro Morata (Galatasaray), Nico Williams (Athletic), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Samu Omorodion (Porto), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Renato Veiga (Juventus), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Nuno Tavares (Lazio), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting)

Midfielders: Joao Neves, Vitinha (both from PSG), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Palinha (Bayern), Pedro Gonsalves (Sporting), Joao Felix (Milan)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nasr), Rafael Leao (Milan), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Francisco Trincan (Sporting), Rodrigo Mora (Porto), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG)

Head-to-head history

The last head-to-head match between Spain and Portugal took place in September 2022 - then "La Roja" won with a minimal score of 1:0. Before that, both teams had drawn five times in a row.

Despite the fact that both teams have a strong attacking line, their head-to-head meetings are usually not marked by a large number of goals. There is a possibility that only one team will score in the final (odds - 2.34).

We remind you that the current winner of the League of Nations is the Spanish national team. In the 2023 final, the Spaniards defeated Croatia and won the prestigious trophy.

