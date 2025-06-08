$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 23302 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 60864 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 37459 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 59543 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 63704 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 46804 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 152383 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111949 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 159433 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94356 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Publications
Exclusives
The Ukrainian national football team lost to Canada at the start of the Canadian Shield with a score of 2:4 7 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Ukrainian national football team lost to Canada in the first match of the Canadian Shield tournament with a score of 2:4. The Ukrainians were only able to score two goals towards the end of the game.

The Ukrainian national football team lost to Canada at the start of the Canadian Shield with a score of 2:4

The Ukrainian national football team suffered a defeat at the start of the Canadian Shield exhibition tournament. In the first match of the competition, the "blue and yellow" in Toronto turned out to be weaker than the hosts, the Canadian team, reports UNN.

Details

Already in the 4th minute of the game, the North Americans opened the scoring thanks to a goal by Jonathan David - 1:0. In the middle of the first half, the same David doubled the lead of the hosts. Not even 7 minutes passed when another David - Promise - made the score a crushing one.

After the break, Serhiy Rebrov's charges played much more actively - in particular, Yaremchuk could have scored twice. However, at the end of the game, the "maple leaves" with the efforts of Buchanan brought the score to an indecent one - 4:0.

However, two minutes before the end of regular time, Zabarny "broke the ice" with a goal. And already in added minutes, the "blue and yellows" earned a penalty, which Zinchenko converted - 4:2.

We will add that in the second match of the Canadian Shield, the Ukrainians will measure their strength with the New Zealand team on Tuesday. The tournament has three points for a win, one point for a draw and two points for a win in a penalty shootout.

Let us remind you

In May, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, published the list of football players he called up to prepare for the matches of the June Canadian Shield tournament. For the first time in 5 years, defender Yevhen Cheberko is returning to the national team, and defenders Vladyslav Dubinchak and Oleksandr Martynyuk, as well as опорник Mykola Mykhailenko, received debut calls.

The Ukrainian national team visited the diaspora in Canada and opened an exhibition about football

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
New Zealand
Canada
