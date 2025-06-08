The Ukrainian national football team lost to Canada at the start of the Canadian Shield with a score of 2:4 7 June 2025

The Ukrainian national football team suffered a defeat at the start of the Canadian Shield exhibition tournament. In the first match of the competition, the "blue and yellow" in Toronto turned out to be weaker than the hosts, the Canadian team, reports UNN.

Details

Already in the 4th minute of the game, the North Americans opened the scoring thanks to a goal by Jonathan David - 1:0. In the middle of the first half, the same David doubled the lead of the hosts. Not even 7 minutes passed when another David - Promise - made the score a crushing one.

After the break, Serhiy Rebrov's charges played much more actively - in particular, Yaremchuk could have scored twice. However, at the end of the game, the "maple leaves" with the efforts of Buchanan brought the score to an indecent one - 4:0.

However, two minutes before the end of regular time, Zabarny "broke the ice" with a goal. And already in added minutes, the "blue and yellows" earned a penalty, which Zinchenko converted - 4:2.

We will add that in the second match of the Canadian Shield, the Ukrainians will measure their strength with the New Zealand team on Tuesday. The tournament has three points for a win, one point for a draw and two points for a win in a penalty shootout.

Let us remind you

In May, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, published the list of football players he called up to prepare for the matches of the June Canadian Shield tournament. For the first time in 5 years, defender Yevhen Cheberko is returning to the national team, and defenders Vladyslav Dubinchak and Oleksandr Martynyuk, as well as опорник Mykola Mykhailenko, received debut calls.

