Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to the Nations League final, today the opponent will be determined - France or Spain

Portugal booked their place in the final of the European Nations League, defeating tournament hosts Germany 2-1 in Munich.

Thanks to the "evergreen" Cristiano Ronaldo, who once again scored the decisive goal at the age of 40, Portugal defeated Germany 2-1. Thus, Portugal secured a place in the final of the European Nations League, - on Sunday Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will try to win the second title of the League of Nations champion. The opponent will be determined in the duo of confrontation between Spain and France. This issue will be clarified today, Thursday, June 5.

Portugal's last victory over Germany dates back to the "pre-Cristiano era" of "Selesau", Euro 2000, when they won 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick by Sergio Conceicao, who, by the way, is the father of Francisco Conceicao, one of the goalscorers in this match.

To find Portugal's previous away victory over Germany, we need to go back four decades, to 1985.

