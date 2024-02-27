Polish, Czech Leaders do not consider sending troops to Ukraine

The Czech Republic and Poland are not considering sending troops to Ukraine, the prime ministers of these countries said on Tuesday after a meeting in Paris, where this option remained open to European countries, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday raised the possibility that European countries could send troops to Ukraine, saying that "nothing should be ruled out.

However, Macron warned that there was no consensus at this stage, although the allies agreed to step up efforts to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine.

When asked about Macron's comments, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk said that this option was not being considered by their governments.

"I am convinced that we must build on the support that we have provided after the Russian aggression," Fiala said at a press conference with Tusk during their meeting in Prague on Tuesday.

"I don't think we need to open up any other methods or avenues," Fiala said, noting that the current focus is on military assistance, as well as humanitarian and economic support.

Tusk added: "Poland has no plans to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine.

"I think we should not speculate today whether circumstances will arise that could change this position," he said.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has opposed military aid to Ukraine, said before the meeting convened by Macron in Paris that several NATO and EU members are considering sending soldiers to Ukraine on a bilateral basis. He believes this could lead to an escalation of the conflict.

A White House official told Reuters on Monday that the U.S. has no plans to send troops to fight in Ukraine, and that NATO also has no plans to send troops to fight in Ukraine.

