Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for Ukraine

Leaders of eight Northern European and Baltic states have stated that they "remain steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is ready to participate in security guarantees. No restrictions should be imposed on Ukraine's armed forces or its cooperation with other countries," the statement reads.

"Russia has no veto right over Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO."

The leaders also demanded that Russia "urgently return" children abducted from occupied territories, as well as prisoners of war and civilian detainees.

"As long as Russia continues to kill, we will continue to strengthen sanctions and broader economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy," the statement added.

Earlier

Trump stated that he agreed with Putin on the need to find a peace agreement without a prior ceasefire, which Ukraine and its European allies had demanded, until now with US support.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he plans to hold talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.