Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for Ukraine

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
01:32 PM • 19873 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 33430 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 32702 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 36949 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 37932 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 43645 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 225382 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 201175 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 156396 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 144304 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.7m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
Trump after talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders: the best way to end the war is to go directly to a peace agreementAugust 16, 09:01 AM • 8926 views
Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injuredPhotoAugust 16, 09:33 AM • 25841 views
A column of thick black smoke was spotted near an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd: what is knownVideo01:01 PM • 11866 views
Partisans uncovered information about the production of Kalibr and Iskander missile components in Russian KazanPhoto02:03 PM • 7740 views
Trump told European leaders that peace could come quickly if Zelensky gave up all of Donbas - NYT02:32 PM • 7048 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 314206 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 271143 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 276124 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 284608 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 364088 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 33510 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 30219 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 95239 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 163609 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 241463 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Construction
Train
The Guardian

Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression. They demand a ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine, and the return of abducted children.

Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic states declared that they "remain unwavering" in their support for Ukraine

Leaders of eight Northern European and Baltic states have stated that they "remain steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is ready to participate in security guarantees. No restrictions should be imposed on Ukraine's armed forces or its cooperation with other countries," the statement reads.

"Russia has no veto right over Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO."

The leaders also demanded that Russia "urgently return" children abducted from occupied territories, as well as prisoners of war and civilian detainees.

"As long as Russia continues to kill, we will continue to strengthen sanctions and broader economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy," the statement added.

Earlier

Trump stated that he agreed with Putin on the need to find a peace agreement without a prior ceasefire, which Ukraine and its European allies had demanded, until now with US support.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, indicating that Ukraine confirms it is ready to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, and that he plans to hold talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Latvia
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Estonia
Ukraine