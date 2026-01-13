Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explained

Kyiv and part of the region have been switched to emergency power outages due to Russian attacks and bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv and part of the Kyiv region. The reasons for the restrictions are a missile and drone attack on energy facilities, severe frost, and the consequences of bad weather in the Kyiv region. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Previously published outage schedules in Kyiv and the region are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible. Emergency outages will be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the ministry noted.

"We ask you to treat the situation with understanding and help energy workers - to be economical in consuming the light that is now appearing in the network. Restoration work continues 24/7," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

DTEK clarified that all of Kyiv and the Bucha district of Kyiv region have been switched to emergency shutdowns.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that emergency power outages in Kyiv "are caused by infrastructure damage as a result of the night enemy attack."

