Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explained

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
January 12, 07:13 PM • 16615 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 29195 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 21254 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 22552 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 35224 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 19556 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 20936 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 44034 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 39858 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31767 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in KyivJanuary 12, 09:21 PM • 12920 views
Explosions in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked the outskirts of the regional center, a large number of enemy attack UAVs in the regionJanuary 12, 10:33 PM • 6804 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missilesJanuary 12, 11:25 PM • 10598 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll risesJanuary 13, 12:39 AM • 12482 views
Britain will not send troops to Ukraine without security guarantees - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces02:17 AM • 6026 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 35223 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 37657 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 44034 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 40283 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 44791 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 35385 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 30906 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 36590 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 38648 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 94732 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tor missile system
The Times

Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and parts of the Kyiv region. The reasons are a missile and drone attack, frost, and bad weather.

Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explained

Kyiv and part of the region have been switched to emergency power outages due to Russian attacks and bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv and part of the Kyiv region. The reasons for the restrictions are a missile and drone attack on energy facilities, severe frost, and the consequences of bad weather in the Kyiv region.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Previously published outage schedules in Kyiv and the region are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore stable power supply as quickly as possible. Emergency outages will be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the ministry noted.

"We ask you to treat the situation with understanding and help energy workers - to be economical in consuming the light that is now appearing in the network. Restoration work continues 24/7," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

DTEK clarified that all of Kyiv and the Bucha district of Kyiv region have been switched to emergency shutdowns.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that emergency power outages in Kyiv "are caused by infrastructure damage as a result of the night enemy attack."

Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles13.01.26, 01:25 • 10616 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomyKyivKyiv region
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Kyiv