Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles

07:13 PM • 7538 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 12613 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
05:49 PM • 12691 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
January 12, 04:29 PM • 14680 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
January 12, 02:17 PM • 25066 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 17022 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 18821 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 39380 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
January 12, 08:44 AM • 37310 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30984 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
Clan struggle within "Georgian Dream"? Former Georgian Prime Minister Garibashvili received 5 years in prison and a million-dollar fineJanuary 12, 01:38 PM • 4320 views
Rheinmetall concern to transfer Lynx KF41 IFVs to Ukraine: the cost of the vehicles announcedVideoJanuary 12, 01:53 PM • 8960 views
Participated in crimes on the territory of Ukraine: Russian army colonel became deputy mayor of SamaraJanuary 12, 03:05 PM • 3450 views
Venezuelan military failed to deploy Russian-supplied air defense systems during US attackJanuary 12, 03:11 PM • 5480 views
Investigation in the "Golden Mandarin" case completed - SAPOJanuary 12, 03:52 PM • 4152 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM • 25063 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 32641 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 39379 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 36534 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 41001 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 33269 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 28964 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 34827 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 36967 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 93043 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

On the night of January 13, several explosions occurred in Kyiv. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the enemy is attacking the capital with ballistic missiles.

Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles

Several explosions occurred in Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, January 13. This is reported by UNN,

Details

At 1:09 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned residents of the capital about the danger.

Kyiv to shelters!

- the message said.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that the Russians were attacking the capital with ballistic missiles.

Soon, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital.

Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters!

- Klitschko urged.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out, which was localized. Debris also damaged a residential building, breaking windows and causing a fire.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister09.01.26, 11:00 • 4497 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv