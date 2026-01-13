Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles

Several explosions occurred in Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, January 13. This is reported by UNN,

Details

At 1:09 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned residents of the capital about the danger.

Kyiv to shelters! - the message said.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that the Russians were attacking the capital with ballistic missiles.

Soon, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital.

Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko urged.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out, which was localized. Debris also damaged a residential building, breaking windows and causing a fire.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister