Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 13, several explosions occurred in Kyiv. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the enemy is attacking the capital with ballistic missiles.
Several explosions occurred in Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, January 13. This is reported by UNN,
Details
At 1:09 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned residents of the capital about the danger.
Kyiv to shelters!
Later, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that the Russians were attacking the capital with ballistic missiles.
Soon, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the capital.
Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters!
Recall
Earlier, as a result of a UAV hitting a non-residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out, which was localized. Debris also damaged a residential building, breaking windows and causing a fire.
