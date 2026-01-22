Kryvyi Rih under the longest attack since the beginning of the war: 'Shaheds' over the city

The Russian army continues to attack Kryvyi Rih, with "Shaheds" over the city. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

The enemy continues to attack Kryvyi Rih. Shaheds are over the city. Residents should stay in shelters. Do not neglect your own safety - Hanzha reported.

As reported by the head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, since night and all day, a combined missile and drone attack on our city has been ongoing - the longest in time since the beginning of the war.

Under attack are the residential sector and infrastructure facilities. Once again, the enemy deliberately strikes exclusively at civilian infrastructure. Strikes on residential buildings, schools, and critical infrastructure facilities have no military significance. This is conscious terror against the civilian population - added the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

According to Vilkul, 13 people were injured as a result of the attacks, including four children - boys aged 1.5 and 2, and girls aged 8 and 10. Currently, 6 people are in city hospitals, including 3 children. All victims are in a moderately severe condition. Doctors are providing them with all necessary medical care.

18 buildings were damaged, including 13 apartment buildings (one building was actually destroyed) and 5 in the private sector. Damage to administrative buildings, infrastructure facilities, business facilities, two educational institutions and a cultural institution, and cars was also recorded - he added.

According to the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, all operational and communal services were immediately dispatched to the sites of the strikes. The fires that broke out were promptly extinguished. 27 brigades and more than 20 units of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences. The rescue operation by the State Emergency Service has been completed, but communal services continue to work - the volume of work is very large. Throughout, communal workers helped elderly and less mobile residents quickly close broken windows. Glazing and roof repairs will then be carried out - 13 roofs were damaged.

As a result of the strikes on infrastructure, almost 10,000 subscribers currently remain without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing. But the situation is very difficult, schedules set by energy workers are in effect. The stopped boiler houses were successfully restarted, they are currently working but heat collection is gradual. As for water supply - it is partially on generators, we are maintaining the system, but pressure in the network may be reduced - Vilkul added.

