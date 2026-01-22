$43.180.08
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 5966 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 10508 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 12706 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 15131 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 27767 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15131 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15781 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18079 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22564 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Kryvyi Rih under the longest attack since the beginning of the war: 'Shaheds' over the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

As a result of a combined missile and drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, 13 people were injured, including four children. 18 houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged, and almost 10,000 subscribers are without electricity.

Kryvyi Rih under the longest attack since the beginning of the war: 'Shaheds' over the city

The Russian army continues to attack Kryvyi Rih, with "Shaheds" over the city. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

The enemy continues to attack Kryvyi Rih. Shaheds are over the city. Residents should stay in shelters. Do not neglect your own safety 

- Hanzha reported.

Let's add

As reported by the head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, since night and all day, a combined missile and drone attack on our city has been ongoing - the longest in time since the beginning of the war.

Under attack are the residential sector and infrastructure facilities. Once again, the enemy deliberately strikes exclusively at civilian infrastructure. Strikes on residential buildings, schools, and critical infrastructure facilities have no military significance. This is conscious terror against the civilian population 

- added the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

According to Vilkul, 13 people were injured as a result of the attacks, including four children - boys aged 1.5 and 2, and girls aged 8 and 10. Currently, 6 people are in city hospitals, including 3 children. All victims are in a moderately severe condition. Doctors are providing them with all necessary medical care.

18 buildings were damaged, including 13 apartment buildings (one building was actually destroyed) and 5 in the private sector. Damage to administrative buildings, infrastructure facilities, business facilities, two educational institutions and a cultural institution, and cars was also recorded 

- he added.

 According to the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, all operational and communal services were immediately dispatched to the sites of the strikes. The fires that broke out were promptly extinguished. 27 brigades and more than 20 units of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences. The rescue operation by the State Emergency Service has been completed, but communal services continue to work - the volume of work is very large. Throughout, communal workers helped elderly and less mobile residents quickly close broken windows. Glazing and roof repairs will then be carried out - 13 roofs were damaged.

As a result of the strikes on infrastructure, almost 10,000 subscribers currently remain without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing. But the situation is very difficult, schedules set by energy workers are in effect. The stopped boiler houses were successfully restarted, they are currently working but heat collection is gradual. As for water supply - it is partially on generators, we are maintaining the system, but pressure in the network may be reduced 

- Vilkul added.

Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles after a 10-hour drone attack - Vilkul22.01.26, 11:49 • 3368 views

Antonina Tumanova

