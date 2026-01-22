$43.180.08
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 13164 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 21501 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 37076 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 36717 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 59173 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32692 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 53109 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 52899 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21935 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles after a 10-hour drone attack - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a missile and drone attack. Three two-story buildings, four cottages, and five private sector houses were damaged.

Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles after a 10-hour drone attack - Vilkul

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles after a 10-hour drone attack, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Missile attack. Ballistics

- said Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council.

Before that, Vilkul reported on a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the city.

"Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. The city has been under a Shahed attack for the tenth hour. We understand everything, everyone is working," he said, later adding that "today all air defense systems worked almost perfectly."

According to him, as a result of the drone attack, which began at night, 3 two-story buildings, 4 cottages and 5 houses in the private sector were damaged in one of the districts of Kryvyi Rih.

Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and a community in Dnipropetrovsk region attacked by Russia: there are casualties22.01.26, 08:35 • 2286 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih