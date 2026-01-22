Russians struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles after a 10-hour drone attack - Vilkul

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles after a 10-hour drone attack, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. Missile attack. Ballistics - said Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council.

Before that, Vilkul reported on a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the city.

"Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. The city has been under a Shahed attack for the tenth hour. We understand everything, everyone is working," he said, later adding that "today all air defense systems worked almost perfectly."

According to him, as a result of the drone attack, which began at night, 3 two-story buildings, 4 cottages and 5 houses in the private sector were damaged in one of the districts of Kryvyi Rih.

