Kremlin signals efforts to persuade trump to agree to putin's demands - ISW

The Kremlin is signaling efforts to force U.S. President Donald Trump to agree to the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and position himself as Trump's equal in the international arena. This is stated in an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

The analysts analyzed the purpose of the Kremlin's TASS news feed, which published an interview on January 30 with the scientific director of the Valdai Discussion Club, Fyodor Lukyanov, titled "Don't count on big agreements," which highlights the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to shape domestic and global expectations about the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The report notes that the Valdai Discussion Club is a platform where Kremlin officials, Russian academics, and foreign officials and academics meet to discuss international issues, and is used in the Kremlin's longstanding efforts to influence Western policy in favor of Russia.

Lukyanov is a senior member and research fellow of the Valdai Club, has repeatedly moderated Putin's annual Valdai speech, and is considered an "authoritative expert" on the Kremlin's foreign policy goals and objectives, although he holds no official position in the Russian government - the post says.

"ISW is not prepared to evaluate or claim that Lukyanov has reliable information about Putin's mood or intentions for future peace talks, "but Lukyanov's statements in this interview are generally consistent with statements by Putin and other Kremlin officials about Russia's future negotiating positions," the analysts write.

TASS's decision to use Lukyanov's interview to reduce domestic speculation about the possibility of a peace deal in the near future also emphasizes the relevance of this interview and Lukyanov's statements when considering Russia's possible negotiating positions with Ukraine and the United States - reporting ISW.

During the interview, Lukyanov said that the "main thing" for future peace talks on Ukraine is "not territory" but addressing the "root causes" of the war, which Lukyanov defined as NATO's expansion into Eastern Europe in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Lukyanov said that with regard to Ukrainian lands, Russian troops now believe that "everything is clear with the territories: you take as much as you get," further indicating that the government has no intention of compromising on the territorial occupations in Ukraine during future peace talks - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

Among other things, Lukyanov said that "Trump only respects those who demonstrate steadfastness" and urged the Kremlin to "never give up" and "be prepared for a rather tough conversation, even with elements of bluffing" - calling on Putin to demonstrate his resolve in future talks with Trump.

Lukyanov's interview supports the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to force Trump to agree to Putin's demands, which amount to the complete surrender of Ukraine and the weakening of NATO, as well as Putin's personal efforts to position himself as Trump's equal on the international stage - ISW analysts noted.

