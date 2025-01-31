Kremlin signals efforts to persuade trump to agree to putin's demands - ISW

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 63305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87309 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105930 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109004 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128633 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103264 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133262 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103706 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101655 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 43494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116788 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 49514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111323 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 63305 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133262 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155295 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17300 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111323 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116788 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139585 views
Kremlin signals efforts to persuade trump to agree to putin's demands - ISW

Kremlin signals efforts to persuade trump to agree to putin's demands - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32133 views

The scientific director of the Valdai Club revealed the Kremlin's position on the upcoming negotiations with the United States. Russia does not intend to make territorial concessions in Ukraine and will try to position Putin as an equal to Trump.

The Kremlin is signaling efforts to force U.S. President Donald Trump to agree to the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and position himself as Trump's equal in the international arena. This is stated in an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

The analysts analyzed the purpose of the Kremlin's TASS news feed, which published an interview on January 30 with the scientific director of the Valdai Discussion Club, Fyodor Lukyanov, titled "Don't count on big agreements," which highlights the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to shape domestic and global expectations about the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

putin confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations and is doing everything to drag out the war - Zelenskyy28.01.25, 21:57 • 30410 views

The report notes that the Valdai Discussion Club is a platform where Kremlin officials, Russian academics, and foreign officials and academics meet to discuss international issues, and is used in the Kremlin's longstanding efforts to influence Western policy in favor of Russia.

Lukyanov is a senior member and research fellow of the Valdai Club, has repeatedly moderated Putin's annual Valdai speech, and is considered an "authoritative expert" on the Kremlin's foreign policy goals and objectives, although he holds no official position in the Russian government

- the post says.

"ISW is not prepared to evaluate or claim that Lukyanov has reliable information about Putin's mood or intentions for future peace talks, "but Lukyanov's statements in this interview are generally consistent with statements by Putin and other Kremlin officials about Russia's future negotiating positions," the analysts write.

TASS's decision to use Lukyanov's interview to reduce domestic speculation about the possibility of a peace deal in the near future also emphasizes the relevance of this interview and Lukyanov's statements when considering Russia's possible negotiating positions with Ukraine and the United States

- reporting ISW.

During the interview, Lukyanov said that the "main thing" for future peace talks on Ukraine is "not territory" but addressing the "root causes" of the war, which Lukyanov defined as NATO's expansion into Eastern Europe in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Lukyanov said that with regard to Ukrainian lands, Russian troops now believe that "everything is clear with the territories: you take as much as you get," further indicating that the government has no intention of compromising on the territorial occupations in Ukraine during future peace talks

- reports the Institute for the Study of War. 

Among other things, Lukyanov said that "Trump only respects those who demonstrate steadfastness" and urged the Kremlin to "never give up" and "be prepared for a rather tough conversation, even with elements of bluffing" - calling on Putin to demonstrate his resolve in future talks with Trump.

Lukyanov's interview supports the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to force Trump to agree to Putin's demands, which amount to the complete surrender of Ukraine and the weakening of NATO, as well as Putin's personal efforts to position himself as Trump's equal on the international stage

- ISW analysts noted.

ISW's key findings for January 30:

  • On January 30, the Kremlin's TASS news feed published an interview with Fyodor Lukyanov, research director of the Valdai Discussion Club, titled “Don't Count on Big Agreements,” which highlights the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to shape domestic and global expectations about the upcoming Putin-Trump talks.
    • During the interview, Lukyanov said that the “main thing” for future peace talks on Ukraine is “not territory” but addressing the “root causes” of the war, which Lukyanov defined as NATO's expansion in Eastern Europe in the 1990s and early 2000s.
      • Companies from the People's Republic of China  continue to supply Russia with critical materials needed to support Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.
        • On January 28, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution defining its position on peace in Ukraine, which closely echoes the principle of “peace through strength” previously outlined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
          • The US military has reportedly recently transported Patriot missiles from Israel to Poland and is expected to deliver these missiles to Ukraine.
            • Ukrainian troops regained their lost positions near Kharkiv and Pokrovsk, while Russian troops advanced near Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk, Kurakhove, and toward Dnipro.

              Recall

              Trump intends to use tough methods of pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The plan includes economic sanctions, blackmail, and possible involvement of China to influence Putin.

              Putin understands only when he is spoken to harshly, as Trump is the president of Finland30.01.25, 19:56 • 43791 view

              Vita Zelenetska

              Vita Zelenetska

              War
              institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
              natoNATO
              mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
              donald-trumpDonald Trump
              chinaChina
              volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
              united-statesUnited States
              ukraineUkraine

              Contact us about advertising