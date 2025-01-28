ukenru
putin confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations and is doing everything to drag out the war - Zelenskyy

putin confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations and is doing everything to drag out the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30411 views

Zelenskyy commented on putin's new statements about the talks, calling them an attempt to prolong the war. The President of Ukraine emphasized that real peace is possible only through forcing russia to do so.

russian dictator vladimir putin today confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations and strong leaders and is doing everything to prolong the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on putin's statements, UNN reports.

Today, putin has reaffirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and is doing everything he can to drag out the war. His every move and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless

- Zelensky said.

The President reminded that in 2014, russia launched a hybrid war against Ukraine, which it turned into a full-scale war in 2022.

Now we see that it is possible to achieve real peace, but it is putin who is doing everything to either continue killing on a full scale or get a pause so that he can continue to prepare a new full-scale invasion by conducting hybrid strikes

- Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy emphasized that world leaders should take into account the mistakes of previous years and those leaders who have already left the stage, namely that putin has great capabilities to destroy the world, but a too small and cowardly heart to resist the real pressure of leaders.

And that is why we must act in a coordinated and decisive manner - all of us who have the courage to believe in peace and bring it closer through force. Real peace is possible if we force russia to do so

- Zelensky said.

Context

Today, on January 28, russian dictator vladimir putin again called Volodymyr Zelenskyy an allegedly illegitimate leader. He also said that he would be ready to send people to negotiate with Zelenskyy.

Putin said he would be ready to allocate people for talks with Zelensky28.01.25, 20:36 • 53435 views

putin claims that "anyone" can conduct negotiations with russia on behalf of Ukraine, but only people legitimately authorized to do so should sign the documents.

In addition, putin believes that if Kyiv runs out of ammunition, the war with Ukraine will allegedly end in a month or two.

Putin is confident that if Kiev runs out of ammunition, the war will end in a month or two28.01.25, 20:45 • 42549 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

