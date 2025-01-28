Putin said he would be ready to allocate people for talks with Zelensky

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again called Vladimir Zelensky allegedly illegitimate leader and said that he would be ready to allocate people for negotiations with Zelensky. Putin said this, reports UNN citing rossMedia.

I did not talk about it, but I will say this: there is a problem. When the current head of the regime, which is what we can call him today, signed this decree (banning negotiations with Russia - ed.), he was a legitimate president, but now he cannot cancel it, because it is illegitimate. But in principle, by and large, if they want to do it, there is a legal way to do it, - Putin said in response to a question from VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to him, in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, this can be done by the chairman of the Rada.

In addition, Putin said that “anyone” can negotiate with Russia from the Ukrainian side, but that the documents should be signed by people who are legitimate for this purpose.

You can negotiate with anyone, but due to his lack of legitimacy he (Zelensky allegedly - ed.) has no right to sign anything. But if he wants to take part in the negotiations, I will allocate such people who will conduct these negotiations, - Putin stated.

Putin has been saying for days that russia is ready for talks on Ukraine.

Putin has previously repeated the narrative that Volodymyr Zelensky is the illegitimate president of Ukraine. And that in his opinion, the only legitimate body in Ukraine is the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelensky statedthat his legitimacy as president of Ukraine is determined by the Ukrainian people, not by Putin, and that Putin's legitimacy is recognized only by himself.

Zelensky explainedwhy he banned negotiations with rf.

