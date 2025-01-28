Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that if Kiev runs out of ammunition, the war with Ukraine will allegedly end in a month or two. This UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

They won't last a month if the money and, broadly speaking, the ammunition stops. That's it! It'll be over in a month, month and a half, two months - Putin stated.

The dictator also cynically claims that allegedly "in this sense, Ukraine's sovereignty is almost nil".

If their Western sponsors have a desire to achieve peace, the way is very simple, I once sent relevant signals to (former U.S. President Joe - ed.) Biden about this too: if you have a desire, you are welcome, and then they will quickly find all legal ways to quickly close all legal issues, including the abolition of this decree on the ban on negotiations - Putin stated.

Supplement

Today, January 28, Putin again called Vladimir Zelensky an allegedly illegitimate leader and said he would be willing to allocate people to negotiate with Zelensky.

Putin has been saying for days that Russia is ready for talks on Ukraine.