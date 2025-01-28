Putin is confident that if Kiev runs out of ammunition, the war will end in a month or two

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 69384 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90668 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106464 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109494 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103396 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133859 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103722 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113400 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116972 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102123 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 47775 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117551 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 53262 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112104 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 69384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129452 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133859 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165911 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155737 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19848 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112104 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117551 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139773 views
Putin is confident that if Kiev runs out of ammunition, the war will end in a month or two

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42550 views

Putin said that the war with Ukraine will end in 1-2 months if Kiev runs out of ammunition. He also expressed readiness for negotiations and called Zelensky illegitimate.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that if Kiev runs out of ammunition, the war with Ukraine will allegedly end in a month or two. This UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

They won't last a month if the money and, broadly speaking, the ammunition stops. That's it! It'll be over in a month, month and a half, two months

- Putin stated.

The dictator also cynically claims that allegedly "in this sense, Ukraine's sovereignty is almost nil".

If their Western sponsors have a desire to achieve peace, the way is very simple, I once sent relevant signals to (former U.S. President Joe - ed.) Biden about this too: if you have a desire, you are welcome, and then they will quickly find all legal ways to quickly close all legal issues, including the abolition of this decree on the ban on negotiations

- Putin stated.

Supplement

Today, January 28, Putin again called Vladimir Zelensky an allegedly illegitimate leader and said he would be willing to allocate people to negotiate with Zelensky.

Putin has been saying for days that Russia is ready for talks on Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising