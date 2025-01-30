Putin understands only when he is spoken to harshly, as Trump is the president of Finland
Kyiv • UNN
Alexander Stubb said that Putin understands only harsh rhetoric and ultimatums. The President of Finland supported Trump's approach to forcing Putin into peace talks.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said during a press conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be forced to negotiate like Trump, not persuaded to do so. This is reported by the Finnish news agency YLE, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, the President of Finland was asked about the chances of US President Donald Trump to bring Putin to the negotiating table and eventually achieve peace in Ukraine.
To which Stubb replied that Trump's methods of issuing an ultimatum and forcing Putin to negotiate peace are effective. According to Stubb, Putin should be forced to negotiate, not persuaded.
Personally, I think that Putin understands only tough rhetoric. And that's exactly the language Donald Trump is using to address him now,
He also said there is no risk that peace in Ukraine will be discussed without Ukraine's participation. He is confident that Europe should also participate in the negotiations in one form or another, as they decide the future of European security structures.
Recall
The President of Ukraine supported Trump's rhetoric on Russia and economic pressure on Russia. Zelensky emphasized that Putin is afraid of a strong Trump who supports Ukraine.