Broadcast
Putin understands only when he is spoken to harshly, as Trump is the president of Finland

Putin understands only when he is spoken to harshly, as Trump is the president of Finland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43793 views

Alexander Stubb said that Putin understands only harsh rhetoric and ultimatums. The President of Finland supported Trump's approach to forcing Putin into peace talks.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said during a press conference that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be  forced to negotiate like Trump, not persuaded to do so. This is reported by the Finnish news agency YLE, UNN reports.

Details 

In particular, the President of Finland was asked about the chances of US President Donald Trump to bring Putin to the negotiating table and eventually achieve peace in Ukraine.

To which Stubb replied that Trump's methods of issuing an ultimatum and forcing Putin to negotiate peace are effective. According to Stubb, Putin should be forced to negotiate, not persuaded.

Personally, I think that Putin understands only tough rhetoric. And that's exactly the language Donald Trump is using to address him now,

- Stubb said.

He also said there is no risk that peace in Ukraine will be discussed without Ukraine's participation. He is confident that Europe should also participate in the negotiations in one form or another, as they decide the future of European security structures.

Recall 

The President of Ukraine supported Trump's rhetoric on Russia and economic pressure on Russia. Zelensky emphasized that Putin is afraid of a strong Trump who supports Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
donald-trumpDonald Trump
finlandFinland
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising