Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43362 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86488 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114446 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106718 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149675 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120197 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135929 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133997 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127708 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42705 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119397 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46771 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119397 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149675 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193048 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193397 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123645 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125793 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155515 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135960 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143400 views
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118395 views

The EBRD forecasts Ukraine's economy to grow by 3.5% in 2025 and 5% in 2026, provided that hostilities cease. In 2024, the economy grew by 3%, despite the war.

The EBRD has worsened its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth to 3.5% in 2025 and expects 5% growth in 2026 if an agreement on the cessation of hostilities is reached this year, the organization reported, writes UNN.

Ukraine's economy, which grew by 3.0 percent in 2024 despite the pressure of Russia's full-scale war, is forecast to grow by 3.5 percent in 2025 and strengthen further to 5.0 percent in 2026 if an agreement on the cessation of hostilities is reached this year

- it is stated in the report of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) published today.

In the latest EBRD REP report, the previous forecast for Ukraine's growth in 2025 is revised downward by 1.2 percentage points. The September report last year expected growth of 4.7 percent in 2025.

"Although Ukraine entered 2025 with external financing secured for a year, it is facing a slowdown in economic growth and an acceleration of inflation due to the consequences of the war that began with the Russian invasion in February 2022," the EBRD explained.

The continuation of the war and massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure, the report states, have led to both a power deficit, forcing Ukrainians to pay high prices for imported electricity, and an acute labor shortage. "Real GDP growth has slowed noticeably from more than 5.0 percent in the first half of 2024 to around 2.0 percent in the second half of the year; the overall GDP figure for 2024 is estimated at 3.0 percent," the report states.

The resurgence of inflation in the second half of 2024, it is noted, was due to rising electricity prices, adjustments to regulated utility prices, rapid growth in real wages, and the depreciation of the currency against the US dollar after the loosening of the exchange rate peg in October 2023.

Annual inflation reached 12 percent in December 2024 and is likely to remain at a similar level in the first half of 2025 before falling to single digits by the end of the year

- the EBRD said.

The central bank has responded by raising the key rate twice from December 2024 from 13.0 to 14.5 percent, with "further tightening of monetary policy likely" as noted.

Ukraine's budget deficit for 2025 is forecast at 19.4 percent of GDP and fully financed by external budget financing of $38.4 billion. This includes $13.7 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility, $22.0 billion from the G7 countries based on revenues from frozen Russian assets, and $2.7 billion from the IMF.

"The negative factors that affected growth in the second half of 2024 are likely to persist in 2025," the EBRD said.

On the positive side, it is reported that "the proven resilience and adaptability of enterprises, the well-functioning Black Sea trade corridor, strong stimulation of public consumption, and increased military procurement from domestic enterprises are expected to support economic growth".

In September, the EBRD worsened its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2025 by 1.3% to 4.7% due to damage to the energy infrastructure as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation.

ukraineUkraine

