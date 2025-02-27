ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Actual
Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

The US imposes a 25% duty on goods from Canada and Mexico due to drug trafficking and illegal migration. An additional 10% duty is imposed on Chinese imports, causing financial markets to fall.

President Donald Trump has confirmed that on March 4, 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will come into effect, and that he will impose an additional 10% on goods from China. The decision was a response to the high levels of drug trafficking and illegal migration from North American countries. Bloomberg writes, UNN reports. 

Details

On February 3, the President suspended the introduction of large-scale tariffs on the largest US trading partners for a month after the leaders of Canada and Mexico announced new border security measures. However, Trump recently caused confusion over whether they would go into effect after this grace period. In a post on social media on Thursday, he said that drugs from the United States' North American neighbors continue to arrive "at very high and unacceptable levels.

We cannot allow this disaster to continue to harm the United States, and so until it stops or is seriously curtailed, the proposed DUTIES, which are set to take effect on MARCH 4, will indeed go into effect as planned... China will also be subject to an additional 10% duty from that date

 - wrote the President of the United States.

The new tariff on China will be in addition to the 10% that Trump imposed earlier this month when he suspended tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The 25% duty will apply to all goods from Canada and Mexico, except for energy products from Canada, which will be subject to a 10% duty.

Trump's threats of tariffs caused financial markets to fall, with the Canadian dollar, Mexican peso, and yuan all falling in value, and the dollar index rising. The price of oil also reached its highest level.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump likely combined tariffs on North America related to drug trafficking and illegal migration with other duties his administration wants to impose on other countries.

"The date of mutual duties on April 2 will remain in force," the President wrote.

Recall

Trump announced that he would impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from the European Union, saying that the bloc "was created to rob the United States." 

Trump's expected tariffs on steel and aluminum will affect millions of tons of imports - Bloomberg01.02.25, 10:19 • 57130 views

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

