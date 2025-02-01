Trump's expected tariffs on steel and aluminum will affect millions of tons of imports - Bloomberg

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74883 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104012 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107234 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125679 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102745 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131120 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103632 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113353 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116947 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 99712 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99712 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 28406 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28406 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114094 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114094 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108562 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41176 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125674 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131114 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163700 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153689 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 7091 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 13160 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13160 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108562 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114094 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138962 views
Trump's expected tariffs on steel and aluminum will affect millions of tons of imports - Bloomberg

Trump's expected tariffs on steel and aluminum will affect millions of tons of imports - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57140 views

The US is preparing to reintroduce duties on steel and aluminum imports, which will affect millions of tons of metal. Analysts warn of a possible rise in domestic metal prices for local buyers.

The duties on steel and aluminum that US President Donald Trump wants to impose will affect millions of tons of imports. Analysts note that any import duties applied to metals or mining products could lead to higher domestic prices for local buyers of these materials. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

"The aluminum and steel tariffs were among the first to be put in place during President Donald Trump's first term. On Saturday, these measures are expected to be renewed, affecting millions of tons of imported metal. The United States relies on foreign supplies to meet demand for metals used in the construction and production of vehicles, technology, and military equipment. Its closest trading partners are also among the main sources of steel and aluminum imports," the publication writes.

According to the US Department of Commerce, Canada, Brazil and Mexico were the three largest sources of imported steel in the country last year.

"The US steel industry is coming off its worst year since Trump's first term in office. Domestic steel mills say that the new increase in imports is hurting profits and production. For aluminum, a more valuable metal than steel, the US consumed about 4 million tons in 2023, with net imports accounting for 44% of the total. According to a Morgan Stanley study, Canada was the source of 56% of aluminum imports," the publication adds.

Morgan Stanley analysts believe that the construction of new plants could take three or more years, and thus any import duties applied to metals or mining products could lead to higher domestic prices for local buyers of these materials.

Recall

US President Donald Trump saidthat he will follow through on his threat to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico this Saturday, February 1. He cited the flow of fentanyl and a large trade deficit as the reasons for his decision.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising